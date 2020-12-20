Local record for Dec. 20, 2020

Basketball
College: Men
Nebraska-Kearney 72, Northeastern State 66
Fort Hays State 78, Rogers State 71
College: Women
Nebraska-Kearney 68, Northeastern State 56
Fort Hays State 83, Rogers State 58
Golf
Local
The Patriot Golf Club
LGA End of the Year Scramble
First Place: Rhonda Russell, Tracy Simmons, Ramona Miller, Tiffany Hartley, Molly Krumme
Second Place: Laurie Armstrong, Deana Cunningham, Kristen Mackey, Ashley von Borstel
Third Place: Lisa Wilson, Carolyn Schultz, Sam Sullivan, Taylor Wilson
Fourth Place: Melanie Colt, Kendell Lau, Melissa Presson, Cassie Ogorzalek
Hole in one
Golf Club of Oklahoma: Bruce Humphrey, hole No. 15, 160 yards, 6-iron.
Southern Hills: Jack Steinmeyer, hole No. 6, 135 yards, 7-iron.
Shoots age or better
MeadowBrook: Jim Cook, 75, shot 75
South Lakes: John Scott, 73, shot 72
