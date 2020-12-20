 Skip to main content
Local record for Dec. 20, 2020

Local record for Dec. 20, 2020

Basketball

College: Men

Nebraska-Kearney 72, Northeastern State 66

Fort Hays State 78, Rogers State 71

College: Women

Nebraska-Kearney 68, Northeastern State 56

Fort Hays State 83, Rogers State 58

Golf

Local

The Patriot Golf Club

LGA End of the Year Scramble

First Place: Rhonda Russell, Tracy Simmons, Ramona Miller, Tiffany Hartley, Molly Krumme

Second Place: Laurie Armstrong, Deana Cunningham, Kristen Mackey, Ashley von Borstel

Third Place: Lisa Wilson, Carolyn Schultz, Sam Sullivan, Taylor Wilson

Fourth Place: Melanie Colt, Kendell Lau, Melissa Presson, Cassie Ogorzalek

Hole in one

Golf Club of Oklahoma: Bruce Humphrey, hole No. 15, 160 yards, 6-iron.

Southern Hills: Jack Steinmeyer, hole No. 6, 135 yards, 7-iron.

Shoots age or better

MeadowBrook: Jim Cook, 75, shot 75

South Lakes: John Scott, 73, shot 72

