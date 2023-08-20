Local record

Golf

Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic WGA It’s Too Hot

Gross: Dana Cole & Dixie Reed.

Net: 1. Carol Palmour & Marcia Davis; 2. Fran Newberger & Earlene Page; 3. Gayle Worth & Diana Kersey.

Southern Hills Country Club John M. Winters Club Championship

2023 Club Champion: Connor Sokolosky

2023 Runner Up: Parker Foster

Flight Champions

Presidents Flight: Ran Oliver

Maxwell Flight: Brett Benton

Thomas Flight: Doug Terry

Woods Flight: Daryl Woodard

Goosen Flight: Kevin Short

Price Flight: Eric Biggers

Floyd Flight: Doug May

Green Flight: Frank Hawkins

Stockton Flight: Tom Cooper

Bolt Flight: Jack Arnold

Southern Hills Country Club 2023 W.K. Warren Senior Championship

Champion: Bob Haslam

Runner-up: Jerry Greer

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Wesley Paulson, 85, shot 84.

CHEROKEE HILLS: Jack Beggs, 81, shot 81.

SOUTHERN HILLS: Roger Siemens, 80, shot 80.

BASEBALL

Double-A Texas League

Second half (x-first half winner)

North Division W L Pct. GB

Wichita (Minnesota) 23 21 .533 —

NW Arkansas (Kansas City) 23 21 .523 ½

Springfield (St. Louis) 21 24 .467 3

x-Arkansas (Seattle) 18 25 .419 5

Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 17 27 .386 6½

South Division W L Pct. GB

Amarillo (Arizona) 27 17 .614 —

Midland (Oakland) 25 20 .556 2½

Frisco (Texas) 23 21 .523 4

Corpus Christi (Houston) 23 22 .511 4½

x-San Antonio (San Diego) 21 24 .467 6½

Saturday’s results

Springfield 11, Wichita 2

Midland 8, San Antonio 1

Tulsa 10, Frisco 4

Corpus Christi 7, NW Arkansas 5

Arkansas 7, Amarillo 5

Sunday’s results

San Antonio 4, Midland 3

NW Arkansas 5, Corpus Christi 2

Wichita 12, Springfield 1

Tulsa at Frisco, (n)

Arkansas at Amarillo, (n)

Monday’s games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s games

Frisco at Midland, 6:30 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

PGA

BMW Championship

Olympia Fields—North Course

Olympia Fields, Ill.

Purse: $20M; Yardage: 7,366; Par: 70

Final Round, Sunday

$3,600,000

Viktor Hovland 69-68-65-61—263 -17

$1,760,000

Matt Fitzpatrick 66-67-66-66—265 -15

Scottie Scheffler 66-69-64-66—265 -15

$990,000

Rory McIlroy 65-70-67-66—268 -12

$790,000

Brian Harman 65-68-67-69—269 -11

Max Homa 68-62-71-68—269 -11

$695,000

Sungjae Im 68-68-68-66—270 -10

$620,000

Russell Henley 69-69-70-63—271 -9

Xander Schauffele 71-65-67-68—271 -9

$480,600

Corey Conners 67-70-67-69—273 -7

Harris English 68-67-72-66—273 -7

Tom Kim 72-72-66-63—273 -7

Denny McCarthy 69-69-65-70—273 -7

Andrew Putnam 70-70-66-67—273 -7

$332,000

Sam Burns 71-70-62-71—274 -6

Patrick Cantlay 68-68-71-67—274 -6

Wyndham Clark 66-71-68-69—274 -6

Adam Svensson 70-69-66-69—274 -6

Sahith Theegala 66-72-69-67—274 -6

Cameron Young 67-71-68-68—274 -6

$262,000

Tom Hoge 71-69-70-65—275 -5

$229,000

Lucas Glover 70-67-69-70—276 -4

J.T. Poston 69-68-73-66—276 -4

Justin Rose 70-65-68-73—276 -4

$179,750

Eric Cole 72-68-68-69—277 -3

Tommy Fleetwood 70-67-69-71—277 -3

Rickie Fowler 66-69-73-69—277 -3

Collin Morikawa 67-70-72-68—277 -3

$156,500

Keegan Bradley 71-68-71-68—278 -2

Chris Kirk 66-66-75-71—278 -2

$139,000

Emiliano Grillo 73-69-71-67—280 E

Si Woo Kim 71-69-69-71—280 E

Jon Rahm 68-74-71-67—280 E

$122,000

Tyrrell Hatton 70-72-68-71—281 +1

Adam Schenk 72-69-68-72—281 +1

Jordan Spieth 68-70-72-71—281 +1

$108,000

Tony Finau 74-68-69-71—282 +2

Patrick Rodgers 71-73-70-68—282 +2

Sepp Straka 71-74-71-66—282 +2

$100,000

Cameron Davis 73-66-72-72—283 +3

$94,000

Kurt Kitayama 76-68-72-68—284 +4

Brendon Todd 71-72-71-70—284 +4

$88,000

Byeong Hun An 70-67-72-76—285 +5

$84,000

Adam Hadwin 72-70-72-72—286 +6

$78,000

Jason Day 69-74-74-70—287 +7

Lee Hodges 74-72-73-68—287 +7

$72,000

Nick Taylor 71-72-74-73—290 +10

$70,000

Seamus Power 76-72-74-72—294 +14

$68,000

Taylor Moore 72-74-80-72—298 +18

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHP Cal Quantrill to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent RHP Brad Keller to Northwest Arkansas (TL) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Jose Marte to Salt Lake (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Oliver Ortega from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Jordan Balazovic to St. Paul.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Austin Pruitt on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 17. Recalled RHP Dany Jimenez from Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Brad Boxberger to Iowa (IL) on a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Hunter Greene from the 60-day IL. Sent LHP Nick Lodolo to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Alan Busenitz to Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Tyler Kinley on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 17. Recalled RHP Tommy Doyle from Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Ryan Pepiot to Oklahoma City (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Reed Garrett from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Vinny Nittoli to Syracuse. Recalled RHP Reed Garrett from Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled OF Brandon Marsh from Lehigh Valley (IL) and reinstated him from the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Dauri Moreta from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Angel Perdomo on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 19.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Brandon Crawford on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 19th. Recalled OF Luis Matos from Sacramento (PCL).

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 21

1982 — Mystic Park becomes the first 3-year-old trotter to win the American Trotting Championship.

1985 — Mary Decker sets the world record in the mile run with a time of 4:16.71 in Zurich.

1990 — Kelly Craig becomes the first female starting pitcher in Little League World Series history, opening for Trail, British Columbia. She fails to retire any of the three batters she faces but the Canadian champions rally for an 8-3 victory over Matamoros, Mexico.

2003 — Paul Hamm puts together a near-perfect routine on the high bar to become the first American man to win the all-around gold medal at World Gymnastics Championships. Needing a 9.712 or better to beat China’s Yang Wei, Hamm strings together four straight release moves during his 60-second routine — one of the toughest feats in gymnastics — for a 9.975 and the gold.

2004 — American super-swimmer Michael Phelps wins his 6th gold medal of the Athens Olympics even though he doesn’t swim the final of men’s 4 x 100m medley relay; US wins in world record 3:30.68.

2008 — At the Summer Olympics in Beijing, Yukiko Ueno pitches 28 innings in two days, including seven to shut down the U.S. softball team, 3-1, and give Japan the gold medal. It was the first loss for the Americans since Sept. 21, 2000 — 22 straight games. LaShawn Merritt upsets defending champion Jeremy Wariner to lead a U.S. sweep of the 400 meters track event. David Neville gets the bronze. The U.S. men and women both drop the baton in the Olympic 400-meter relays and fail to advance out of the first round. Jamaica’s Veronica Campbell-Brown easily wins the 200 meters to cap the first sweep of all four men’s and women’s Olympic sprints in 20 years.

2010 — Kyle Busch makes NASCAR history with an unprecedented sweep of three national races in one week, completing the trifecta with a victory in the Sprint Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch, winner of the Nationwide race a day earlier and the Trucks race on Aug. 18, becomes the first driver to complete the sweep since NASCAR expanded to three national series in 1995.

2011 — The Los Angeles Sparks run off 16 straight points to overcome a 15-point, second-half deficit and hand the Tulsa Shock their WNBA-record 18th consecutive loss with a 73-67 victory. The Atlanta Dream lost 17 in a row in their inaugural season of 2008.

2016 — Kevin Durant scores 30 points and helps the Americans rout Serbia 96-66 for their third straight gold medal. That caps an Olympics in which the U.S. dominated the medal tables, both the gold (46) and overall totals (121). The 51-total-medal margin over second-place China the largest in a non-boycotted Olympics in nearly a century.

2018 — Liu Xiang of China sets a world record time of 26.98 seconds to win the women’s 50-meter backstroke gold medal at the Asian Games. Liu becomes the first woman to swim under 27 seconds in the event, breaking the mark of 27.06 set by fellow Chinese swimmer Zhao Jing at the 2009 world championships in Rome.