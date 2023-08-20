Local record
Golf
Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic WGA It’s Too Hot
Gross: Dana Cole & Dixie Reed.
Net: 1. Carol Palmour & Marcia Davis; 2. Fran Newberger & Earlene Page; 3. Gayle Worth & Diana Kersey.
Southern Hills Country Club John M. Winters Club Championship
2023 Club Champion: Connor Sokolosky
2023 Runner Up: Parker Foster
Flight Champions
Presidents Flight: Ran Oliver
Maxwell Flight: Brett Benton
Thomas Flight: Doug Terry
Woods Flight: Daryl Woodard
Goosen Flight: Kevin Short
Price Flight: Eric Biggers
Floyd Flight: Doug May
Green Flight: Frank Hawkins
Stockton Flight: Tom Cooper
Bolt Flight: Jack Arnold
Southern Hills Country Club 2023 W.K. Warren Senior Championship
Champion: Bob Haslam
Runner-up: Jerry Greer
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Wesley Paulson, 85, shot 84.
CHEROKEE HILLS: Jack Beggs, 81, shot 81.
SOUTHERN HILLS: Roger Siemens, 80, shot 80.
BASEBALL
Double-A Texas League
Second half (x-first half winner)
North Division W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 23 21 .533 —
NW Arkansas (Kansas City) 23 21 .523 ½
Springfield (St. Louis) 21 24 .467 3
x-Arkansas (Seattle) 18 25 .419 5
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 17 27 .386 6½
South Division W L Pct. GB
Amarillo (Arizona) 27 17 .614 —
Midland (Oakland) 25 20 .556 2½
Frisco (Texas) 23 21 .523 4
Corpus Christi (Houston) 23 22 .511 4½
x-San Antonio (San Diego) 21 24 .467 6½
Saturday’s results
Springfield 11, Wichita 2
Midland 8, San Antonio 1
Tulsa 10, Frisco 4
Corpus Christi 7, NW Arkansas 5
Arkansas 7, Amarillo 5
Sunday’s results
San Antonio 4, Midland 3
NW Arkansas 5, Corpus Christi 2
Wichita 12, Springfield 1
Tulsa at Frisco, (n)
Arkansas at Amarillo, (n)
Monday’s games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s games
Frisco at Midland, 6:30 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
PGA
BMW Championship
Olympia Fields—North Course
Olympia Fields, Ill.
Purse: $20M; Yardage: 7,366; Par: 70
Final Round, Sunday
$3,600,000
Viktor Hovland 69-68-65-61—263 -17
$1,760,000
Matt Fitzpatrick 66-67-66-66—265 -15
Scottie Scheffler 66-69-64-66—265 -15
$990,000
Rory McIlroy 65-70-67-66—268 -12
$790,000
Brian Harman 65-68-67-69—269 -11
Max Homa 68-62-71-68—269 -11
$695,000
Sungjae Im 68-68-68-66—270 -10
$620,000
Russell Henley 69-69-70-63—271 -9
Xander Schauffele 71-65-67-68—271 -9
$480,600
Corey Conners 67-70-67-69—273 -7
Harris English 68-67-72-66—273 -7
Tom Kim 72-72-66-63—273 -7
Denny McCarthy 69-69-65-70—273 -7
Andrew Putnam 70-70-66-67—273 -7
$332,000
Sam Burns 71-70-62-71—274 -6
Patrick Cantlay 68-68-71-67—274 -6
Wyndham Clark 66-71-68-69—274 -6
Adam Svensson 70-69-66-69—274 -6
Sahith Theegala 66-72-69-67—274 -6
Cameron Young 67-71-68-68—274 -6
$262,000
Tom Hoge 71-69-70-65—275 -5
$229,000
Lucas Glover 70-67-69-70—276 -4
J.T. Poston 69-68-73-66—276 -4
Justin Rose 70-65-68-73—276 -4
$179,750
Eric Cole 72-68-68-69—277 -3
Tommy Fleetwood 70-67-69-71—277 -3
Rickie Fowler 66-69-73-69—277 -3
Collin Morikawa 67-70-72-68—277 -3
$156,500
Keegan Bradley 71-68-71-68—278 -2
Chris Kirk 66-66-75-71—278 -2
$139,000
Emiliano Grillo 73-69-71-67—280 E
Si Woo Kim 71-69-69-71—280 E
Jon Rahm 68-74-71-67—280 E
$122,000
Tyrrell Hatton 70-72-68-71—281 +1
Adam Schenk 72-69-68-72—281 +1
Jordan Spieth 68-70-72-71—281 +1
$108,000
Tony Finau 74-68-69-71—282 +2
Patrick Rodgers 71-73-70-68—282 +2
Sepp Straka 71-74-71-66—282 +2
$100,000
Cameron Davis 73-66-72-72—283 +3
$94,000
Kurt Kitayama 76-68-72-68—284 +4
Brendon Todd 71-72-71-70—284 +4
$88,000
Byeong Hun An 70-67-72-76—285 +5
$84,000
Adam Hadwin 72-70-72-72—286 +6
$78,000
Jason Day 69-74-74-70—287 +7
Lee Hodges 74-72-73-68—287 +7
$72,000
Nick Taylor 71-72-74-73—290 +10
$70,000
Seamus Power 76-72-74-72—294 +14
$68,000
Taylor Moore 72-74-80-72—298 +18
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHP Cal Quantrill to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent RHP Brad Keller to Northwest Arkansas (TL) on a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Jose Marte to Salt Lake (PCL) on a rehab assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Oliver Ortega from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Jordan Balazovic to St. Paul.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Austin Pruitt on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 17. Recalled RHP Dany Jimenez from Las Vegas (PCL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Brad Boxberger to Iowa (IL) on a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Hunter Greene from the 60-day IL. Sent LHP Nick Lodolo to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Alan Busenitz to Louisville.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Tyler Kinley on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 17. Recalled RHP Tommy Doyle from Albuquerque (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Ryan Pepiot to Oklahoma City (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Reed Garrett from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Vinny Nittoli to Syracuse. Recalled RHP Reed Garrett from Syracuse.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled OF Brandon Marsh from Lehigh Valley (IL) and reinstated him from the 10-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Dauri Moreta from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Angel Perdomo on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 19.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Brandon Crawford on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 19th. Recalled OF Luis Matos from Sacramento (PCL).
ON THIS DATE
Aug. 21
1982 — Mystic Park becomes the first 3-year-old trotter to win the American Trotting Championship.
1985 — Mary Decker sets the world record in the mile run with a time of 4:16.71 in Zurich.
1990 — Kelly Craig becomes the first female starting pitcher in Little League World Series history, opening for Trail, British Columbia. She fails to retire any of the three batters she faces but the Canadian champions rally for an 8-3 victory over Matamoros, Mexico.
2003 — Paul Hamm puts together a near-perfect routine on the high bar to become the first American man to win the all-around gold medal at World Gymnastics Championships. Needing a 9.712 or better to beat China’s Yang Wei, Hamm strings together four straight release moves during his 60-second routine — one of the toughest feats in gymnastics — for a 9.975 and the gold.
2004 — American super-swimmer Michael Phelps wins his 6th gold medal of the Athens Olympics even though he doesn’t swim the final of men’s 4 x 100m medley relay; US wins in world record 3:30.68.
2008 — At the Summer Olympics in Beijing, Yukiko Ueno pitches 28 innings in two days, including seven to shut down the U.S. softball team, 3-1, and give Japan the gold medal. It was the first loss for the Americans since Sept. 21, 2000 — 22 straight games. LaShawn Merritt upsets defending champion Jeremy Wariner to lead a U.S. sweep of the 400 meters track event. David Neville gets the bronze. The U.S. men and women both drop the baton in the Olympic 400-meter relays and fail to advance out of the first round. Jamaica’s Veronica Campbell-Brown easily wins the 200 meters to cap the first sweep of all four men’s and women’s Olympic sprints in 20 years.
2010 — Kyle Busch makes NASCAR history with an unprecedented sweep of three national races in one week, completing the trifecta with a victory in the Sprint Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch, winner of the Nationwide race a day earlier and the Trucks race on Aug. 18, becomes the first driver to complete the sweep since NASCAR expanded to three national series in 1995.
2011 — The Los Angeles Sparks run off 16 straight points to overcome a 15-point, second-half deficit and hand the Tulsa Shock their WNBA-record 18th consecutive loss with a 73-67 victory. The Atlanta Dream lost 17 in a row in their inaugural season of 2008.
2016 — Kevin Durant scores 30 points and helps the Americans rout Serbia 96-66 for their third straight gold medal. That caps an Olympics in which the U.S. dominated the medal tables, both the gold (46) and overall totals (121). The 51-total-medal margin over second-place China the largest in a non-boycotted Olympics in nearly a century.
2018 — Liu Xiang of China sets a world record time of 26.98 seconds to win the women’s 50-meter backstroke gold medal at the Asian Games. Liu becomes the first woman to swim under 27 seconds in the event, breaking the mark of 27.06 set by fellow Chinese swimmer Zhao Jing at the 2009 world championships in Rome.