Local
Golf
Golf Club of Oklahoma couples club championship
1st place gross – Bob & Sheri Curry; 1st place net – Russ & Karen Weidner; 2nd place net – George & Pat Saxby; 3rd place net – Mike & Pam King
Meadowbrook senior club championship
Overall Champion
Brian Cook 73-74, 147 (defending champion)
50-59 flight winner gross
Scott Gasaway 77-74 151
Flight low net
Nick Framel 77-67 144
60-69 flight winner gross
People are also reading…
Ken McCoy 81-83 164
Flight low net
Brian Begnel 74-71 145
70 and up flight winner gross
Roy Riggs 75-74 149
Flight low net
Gary Cook 70-69 139
South Lakes Golf Course SLAM club championship par 71
Hagen Flight (net scores)
1st Harry Lowery 136; 2nd Mike Boyd 137; 3rd Mike Obermark 139; 4th Clayton Halverson 143
Woods flight (net scores)
1st Brent Bridges 135; 2nd Justin Newell 138; 3rd Mark Kinney 140; 4th Greg McEntire 141; 5th Richie Woods 142; 6th Steve Stacy 143
Nicklaus Flight (net scores)
1st Michael Schell 137; 2nd Miles Donaldson 143; 3rd Sonny Davis 143; 4th Lee Inman 145; 5th Michael Embry 148; 6th Rod Rist 150
Championship Flight (sross scores)
1st Cole Stephenson 133; 2nd Todd Raffensperger 140; 3rd Andy Proctor 145; 4th Jason Gulley 146; 5th Mason ward 146
Senior club champion: Steve Hughes 139 (fross)
Club champion: Cole Stephenson 133
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 86, shot 79; Jim Ingram, 81, shot 75.
INDIAN SPRINGS (River Course): Kirby Cozort, 79, shot 77.