Local
GOLF
Local
BROKEN ARROW G&AC
TDWGA 2-person Best Ball
Championship Flight
Gross: 1. Carol Bowles & Janet Miller, 73; 2. Teresa Delarzelere & Judy Leighton, 73. Net: 1. Laurie Campbell & Connie Kelsey, 66; 2. Crystal Cross & Tita McCoy, 68.
A Flight
Gross: 1. Karen Ford & Susan Franke, 75; 2. Marilyn Buland & Lori Smith, 82. Net: 1. Rhonda Agnew & Terri Miller, 68; 2. Diane Daniels & Mavis Smith, 70.
B Flight
People are also reading…
Gross: 1. Kitty Nicholson & Monta Downs, 84; 2. Rhonda Fowler & Alisa Henderson, 88. Net: 1. Melanie Schad & Carolyn Schultz, 69; 2. Linda Cowan & Dana Rehm, 75.
C Flight
Gross: 1. Chrisie Brockman & Candy Castle, 82: 2. Serrina Monnin & Carrie Sands, 89. Net: 1. Cathey Crow & Dixie Reed, 73; 2. Leslee Elzo & Kathy Kuhn, 74.
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 86, shot 83; Jim Ingram, 81, shot 76.
LaFORTUNE PARK: Mike Ryan, 76, shot 74.
MOHAWK PARK: Joe Reeves, 86, shot 79.
Email scores or results to sports@tulsaworld.com
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
MLB
TUESDAY
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
MINNESOTA -196 Detroit +164
TEXAS -180 LA Angels +152
Seattle -158 KANSAS CITY +134
National League
N.Y METS -134 Pittsburgh +114
COLORADO OFF Arizona OFF
LA DODGERS -200 Milwaukee +168
Interleague
Houston -132 MIAMI +112
Cleveland -118 CINCINNATI +100
Boston -164 WASHINGTON +138
Philadelphia -120 TORONTO +102
ATLANTA -220 N.Y Yankees +184
ST. LOUIS -235 Oakland +194
CHI. CUBS -168 Chi. White Sox +142
SAN DIEGO -146 Baltimore +124
SAN FRAN. -142 Tampa Bay +120
BASEBALL
Double-A Texas League
Second half (x-first half winner)
North Division W L Pct. GB
Springfield (St. Louis) 20 19 .513 —
NW Arkansas (Kansas City) 19 19 .500 ½
Wichita (Minnesota) 19 20 .487 1
x-Arkansas (Seattle) 16 22 .421 3½
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 13 26 .333 7
South Division W L Pct. GB
Amarillo (Arizona) 24 15 .615 —
Frisco (Texas) 22 17 .564 2
Corpus Christi (Houston) 21 18 .538 3
Midland (Oakland) 21 18 .538 3
x-San Antonio (San Diego) 19 20 .487 5
Saturday’s results
Wichita 13, NW Arkansas 3
Springfield 5, San Antonio 4
Midland 15, Arkansas 8
Corpus Christi 2, Frisco 0
Amarillo 10, Tulsa 9
Sunday’s results
Midland 8, Arkansas 2
Amarillo 9, Tulsa 3
Wichita 9, NW Arkansas 8, 10 innings
Corpus Christi 11, Frisco 9
San Antonio 5, Springfield 4
Monday’s results
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s games
NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 6:35 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 6:35 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-New York 24 6 .800 —
Connecticut 21 9 .700 3
Atlanta 15 16 .484 9½
Washington 14 16 .467 10
Chicago 12 18 .400 12
Indiana 8 23 .258 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 27 3 .900 —
Dallas 16 14 .533 11
Minnesota 14 16 .467 13
Los Angeles 12 18 .400 15
Seattle 9 21 .300 18
Phoenix 9 21 .300 18
x-clinched playoff spot
Sunday’s results
Washington 83, Chicago 76
New York 100, Indiana 89
Seattle 81, Phoenix 71
Las Vegas 86, Atlanta 65
Monday’s games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s game
New York at Las Vegas, 8 p.m. (2023 Commissioner’s Cup Final)
Wednesday’s games
No games scheduled.
FOOTBALL
NFL
PRESEASON
Week 1
Thursday’s results
Houston 20, New England 9
Seattle 24, Minnesota 13
Friday’s results
Atlanta 19, Miami 3
Detroit 21, N.Y. Giants 16
Green Bay 36, Cincinnati 19
Pittsburgh 27, Tampa Bay 17
Washington 17, Cleveland 15
Arizona 18, Denver 17
Saturday’s results
Buffalo 23, Indianapolis 19
Chicago 23, Tennessee 17
N.Y. Jets 27, Carolina 0
Jacksonville 28, Dallas 23
Baltimore 20, Philadelphia 19
L.A. Chargers 34, L.A. Rams 17
Sunday’s results
New Orleans 26, Kansas City 24
Las Vegas 34, San Francisco 7
Week 2
Thursday’s games
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Jacksonville at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 7 p.m.
New England at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Denver at San Francisco, 7:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s game
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 6:05 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 21
Baltimore at Washington, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Women’s World Cup
in New Zealand and Australia
SECOND ROUND
Aug. 4 result
Spain 5, Switzerland 1
Aug. 5 results
Japan 3, Norway 1
Netherlands 2, South Africa 0
Aug. 6 result
Sweden 0, United States 0,
Sweden advances 5-4 on penalties
Aug. 7 results
England 0, Nigeria 0
England advances 4-2 on penalties
Australia 2, Denmark 0
Aug. 8 results
Columbia 1, Jamaica 0
France 4, Morocco 0
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday’s result
G57: Spain 2, Netherlands 1
Friday’s result
G58: Sweden 2, Japan 1
Saturday’s results
G59: Australia 0, France 0, Australia advances 7-6 on penalty kicks
G60: England 2, Colombia 1
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, Aug. 15: Auckland
Spain vs. Sweden, 3 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16: Sydney
Australia vs. England, 5 a.m.
THIRD PLACE
Saturday, Aug. 19: Brisbane
Semifinal losers, 3 a.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, Aug. 20: Sydney
Semifinal winners, 5 a.m.
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 15 2 6 51 39 25
New England 12 4 7 43 42 28
Philadelphia 12 7 4 40 39 26
Nashville 11 8 5 38 31 22
Orlando City 10 6 7 37 34 28
Columbus 10 7 6 36 45 33
Atlanta 9 7 8 35 42 39
Chicago 8 7 8 32 31 31
D.C. United 8 10 6 30 32 34
CF Montréal 9 12 2 29 22 32
New York 6 9 8 26 22 26
Charlotte FC 6 9 8 26 30 40
New York City FC 5 8 11 26 25 30
Toronto FC 3 11 10 19 18 33
Inter Miami CF 5 14 3 18 22 36
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 13 8 2 41 43 27
Los Angeles FC 10 6 7 37 34 25
Real Salt Lake 10 7 7 37 35 34
Seattle 10 8 6 36 29 23
Austin FC 9 9 5 32 32 32
San Jose 8 7 8 32 28 29
Vancouver 8 7 7 31 38 32
FC Dallas 8 9 6 30 25 26
Houston 8 10 5 29 26 31
Minnesota United 7 8 7 28 26 30
Sport. Kansas City 6 11 8 26 31 36
Portland 6 9 8 26 26 33
LA Galaxy 5 10 7 22 25 37
Colorado 3 10 10 19 16 30
Sunday, Aug. 20
Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
USL Championship
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 13 4 8 47 34 20
Charleston 12 6 7 43 35 33
Tampa Bay 12 6 5 41 39 22
Memphis 10 6 7 37 40 37
Louisville 10 7 7 37 26 26
Indy 8 9 7 31 29 26
Birmingham 9 11 3 30 31 40
Tulsa 7 9 8 29 28 38
Miami 6 10 8 26 28 32
Detroit City FC 6 12 6 24 17 24
Loudoun 7 16 3 24 29 43
Hartford 4 15 4 16 29 49
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sacramento 12 3 9 45 39 17
San Antonio 12 4 7 43 47 25
Oakland 10 6 7 37 31 24
San Diego 10 7 6 36 39 30
Orange County 10 9 4 34 30 31
Colorado Springs 10 11 3 33 30 31
Phoenix 8 7 8 32 38 30
El Paso 9 9 5 32 29 37
New Mexico 8 10 4 28 31 33
Rio Grande Valley 6 7 10 28 30 34
Monterey Bay FC 7 11 6 27 29 37
Las Vegas 2 13 8 14 22 41
Saturday’s results
Indy 1, Miami 0
Sacramento 1, Birmingham 1, tie
Charleston 1, Detroit City FC 0
Tampa Bay 4, Monterey Bay FC 1
Rio Grande Valley 2, Louisville 2, tie
San Antonio 3, New Mexico 0
Memphis 1, San Diego 0
Pittsburgh 2, Hartford 0
Loudoun 3, Las Vegas 0
Phoenix 5, El Paso 0
Wednesday’s games
Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Friday’s game
Tampa Bay at Tulsa, 8 p.m.