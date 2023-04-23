Local sports
Baseball
High school boys
Porter Consolidated 13, Hulbert 2
Checotah Tournament
Vian 12, Central Sallisaw 4
Okmulgee Tournament
Bristow 8, Haskell 0
Golf
Local
Broken Arrow WGA, Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic Club
David & Goliath
Gross: 1. Diana Kersey, 2. Dixie Reed; Net: 1. Fran Newberger, 2. Teri Pass.
2023 CGA Arnold “Palmer” Invitational, Southern Hills Country Club
Champions: Clyde Chrisman, Bonnie Chrisman, Richard Dodson, Karen Dodson; closest to the pin, No. 6, Lynn Redwine, 5 feet; closest to the pin No. 8, Dow Hughes, 20 feet, 10 inches; closest to the pin No. 12 Tony Jezek, 4 inches; longest putt made, No. 18, Jim Bailey, 18 feet, 2 inches.
Hole in one
LaFORTUNE: Rodney Whitlatch, hole 11, 126 yards, gap wedge.
Shoots age or better
INDIAN SPRINGS LAKES COURSE: Gary Jergensen, 82, shot 79; shot 78.
PATRICIA ISLAND: Ben Lancaster, 78, shot 76.
SOUTH LAKES: Steve Mancino, 79, shot 74.