BASEBALL
College
Oral Roberts 10, North Dakota St. 0
High School
Caney Valley 12, Afton 0
Bixby 6, Sand Springs 2
Coweta 8, Broken Arrow 6
Cascia Hall 9, Mannford 2
Chandler 1, Kellyville 0
Grove 11, Miami 3
Hollis 6, Snyder 0
Chandler 1, Kellyville 0
Metro Christian 14, Sperry 10
Rejoice Christian 13, Skiatook 12
Checotah Tournament
Vian 10, Rogers 0
McAlester Shootout Festival
Eufaula 4, Antlers 0
Glenpool 4, Poteau 3
Rattan 9, Muskogee 0
Okmulgee Tournament
Keys 12, Okmulgee 0
Keys 13, Sequoyah Tahlequah 1
Salina Tournament
Adair 5, Holland Hall 2
Edison 4, Kansas 2
Holland Hall 8, Ketchum 3
Spiro 10, Vinita 0
OSSAA District Tournaments
Class A
Wright City 6, Ada 5
Arapaho-Butler 8, Thomas-Fay-Custer 0
Navajo 7, Carnegie 1
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 5, Depew 0
Dewar 8, Davenport 0
Drummond 8, Oklahoma Bible 5
Velma-Alma 14, Empire 9
Shattuck 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 4
Garber 14, Frontier 10
Granite 16, Tipton 2
Mooreland 19, Seiling 15
Mooreland 21, Seiling 4
Navajo 7, Carnegie 1
Okarche 8, Wellston 0
Drummond 8, Oklahoma Bible 5
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 5, Depew 0
Porum 7, Porter Consolidated 5
Porter Consolidated 12, Porum 2
Binger-Oney 11, Rush Springs 1
Hollis 6, Snyder 0
Stonewall 7, Vanoss 2
Wilson 6, Waurika 2
Woodland 19, Foyil 0
Class B
Big Pasture 19, Temple 2
Sentinel 15, Corn Bible 0
Granite 16, Tipton 2
Kremlin-Hillsdale 12, Oilton 0
Lomega 12, Timberlake 3
Lookebao-Sickles 3, Verden 2
Thursday
Caney Valley 14, Wyandotte 6
Choueau-Mazie 12, Commerce 0
Grove 5, Gravette AR 2
Sand Springs 9, Lincoln Christian 1
Pawhuska 9, Nowata 2
Union 7, Pryor 6
Jenks 9, Victory Christian 6
Bartlesville 3, B. T. Washington 2
Cascia Hall 6, Glenpool 5
Dewey 14, Chelsea 2
Coweta 13, Fort Gibson 12
Cushing 5, Sperry 1
Rejoice Christian 10, Mannford 3
Prague 14, Morris 4
Checotah Tournament
Vian 16, Colcord 0
Rogers 10, Colcord 1
Central Sallisaw 10, Checotah 1
McAlester Shootout Festival
Poteau 8, Eufaula 0
Muskogee 7, Wagoner 4
Wister 8 Wagoner 0
McAlester 6, Antlers 4
Okmulgee Tournament
Bristow 7, Beggs 1
Haskell 8, Keys 0
Meeker 16, Okmulgee 2
Meeker 16, Cleveland 11
Woodward 5, Kiefer 4
Woodward 12, Sequoyah Tahlequah 4
Salina Tournament
Inola 14, Vinita 1
Spiro 19, Sequoyah Claremore 8
Edison 6, Adair 4
Salina 9, Holland Hall 1
Stigler 10, Kansas 0
Vinita 11, Stigler 3
OSSAA District Tornaments
Class B
Earlsboro 11, Alex 1
Moss 14, Butner 0
Moss 17, Butner 0
Sentinel 12, Corn Bible 0
Verden 9, Dover 1
Glencoe 16, Shidler 4
Glencoe 8, Mason 0
Kiowa 15, Graham-Dustin 0
Mason 8, Shidler 7
Mill Creek 21, Thackerville 0
Sentinel 14, Sweetwater 1
Sharon-Mutual 5, Tyrone 3
Verden 9, Dover 1
Big Pasture 12, Grandfield 0
Big Pasture 4, Temple 0
Fort Cobb-Broxton 21, Bray-Doyle 0
Fort Cobb-Broxton 16, Bray-Doyle 3
Calumet 17, Geary 0
Calumet 10, Geary 0
Lomega 13, Cimarron/Aline-Cleo 1
Lomega 10, Timberlake 9
Lookeba-Sickles 5, Verden 2
Lookeba-Sickles 21, Dover 1
Vici 16, Forgan 1
Vici 20, Buffalo 0
Vici 13, Buffalo 1
Granite 12, Tipton 1
Granite 14, Mountain View-Gotebo 2
Hammon 14, Waynoka 0
Hammon 12, Waynoka 2
Kremlin-Hillsdale 10, Oilton 0
Kremlin-Hillsdale 16, Medford 6
Leedey 13, Sharon Mutual 0
Leedey 15, Tyrone 0
Oilton 12, Medford 2
Mulhall-Orlando 15, Olive 3
Mulhall-Orlando 8, Olive 0
Mulhall-Orlando 12, Paden 0
New Lima 9, Varnum 1
New Lima 9, Varnum 6
Class A
Allen 21, Weleetka 5
Arapaho-Butler 7, Thomas-Fay-Custer 3
Arapaho-Butler 13, Burns Flat-Dill City 3
Regent Prep 11, Barnsdall 3
Barnsdall 6, Regent Prep 3
Navajo 11, Blair/Olustee-Eldorado 2
Muldrow Central 17, Southwest Covenant 15
Union City 5, Muldrow Central 0
Union City 13, Muldrow Central 7
Wellston 4, Coyle 3
Okarche 14, Coyle 0
Dewar 12, Davenport 0
Dewar 20, Liberty 0
Dewey 14, Chelsea 2
Drummond 20, Pond Creek-Hunter 10
Ripley 9, Drumright 1
Drumright 12, Summit Christian 0
Fletcher 11, Cyril 6
Boone-Apache 15, Fletcher 5
Foyil 11, Prue 8
Frontier 3, Garber 0
Frontier 7, Yale 0
Garber 4, Frontier 3
Snyder 13, Geronimo 6
Hydro-Eakly 18, Okeene 0
Hydro-Eakly 15, Ringwood 4
Porter Consolidated 10, Indianola 0
Okarche 9, Wellston 1
Ringwood 11, Okeene 1
Oklahoma Bible 20, Pond Creek-Hunter 4
Porum Consolidated 4, Porum 1
Porum Consolidated 10, Indianola 0
Woodland 19, Prue 1
Wilson 11, Ringling 2
Waurika 10, Ringling 2
Wilson 10, Waurika 8
Ripley 11, Summit Christian 0
Binger-Oney 9, Riverside 1
Rush Springs 13, Riverside 3
Binger-Oney 15, Rush Springs 1
Hollis 14, Snlyder 1
Stonewall 14, Vanoss 4
Velma-Alma 9, Wayne 8
Wellston 4, Coyle 3
GOLF
Local
Holes in one
PAGE BELCHER: Mike Nicolotti, No. 2 Stone Creek, 132 yards, 9-iron.
SOUTHERN HILLS: Sue Winters, No. 2, 120 yards, 4-hybrid.
Shoots age or better
ADAMS: Ed John, 76, shot 76; Gary Reheis, 79, shot 76.
CHEROKEE HILLS: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 74; Ray White, 87, shot 81.
INDIAN SPRINGS: James Gaynor, 76, shot 76.
SOCCER
High School: Boys
Riverfield 4, Central 0
Thursday
Victory Christian 5, Sequoyah Claremore 1
Bishop Kelley 1, Edison 0
Webster 4, NOAH JV 3
East Central 3, Glenpool 0
Rejoice Christian 1, Owasso JV 0
Summit Christian 3, Verdigris 2
High School: Girls
Cushing 1, Alva 0
Metro Christian 5, Miami 0
Pryor 6, Poteau 0
Bixby 10, Tahlequah 0
Thursday
Owasso 2, Broken Arrow 0
Glenpool 2, East Central 0
Victory Christian 3, Sequoyah Claremore 2
Porter Consolidated 3, Bristow 0
Inola 10, Webster 1
Summaries
METRO CHRISTIAN 5, MIAMI 0
Metro Christian;1;4;-;5
Miami;0;0;-;0
Goals: Simoni 2, Frie 1, Toll 1, Stewart 1. Saves: Seefeldt 0; McClintic 2.
SOFTBALL
College
Texas 1, Oklahoma St. 0 (8 innings)
High School
Tahlequah 13, Oktaha 12
OSSAA District Tournaments
Class 4A
Warner 17, Beggs 1
Prague 12, Beggs 0
Prague 13, Warner 1
Prague 14, Warner 3
Class 3A
Dale 15, Liberty 0
Dale 17, Liberty 0
Class 2A
Binger-Oney 12, Garber 0
Binger-Oney 11, Garber 1
Class A
Mason 10, Prue 0
Maso 10, Welch 2
Welch 6, Mason 3
Mason 12, Welch 2
Class B
Asher 17, Wilson Henryetta 11
Grandfield 13, Bray-Doyle 1
Grandfield 13, Bray-Doyle 4
Mountain View-Gotebo 12, Duke 0
Mountain View-Gotebo 12, Duke 4
Mountain View-Gotebo 12, Cement 0
Thursday
Bartlesville 7, Tahlequah 6
Pryor 7, Union 6
Pryor 13, Muskogee 0
OSSAA District Tournaments
Class 4A
Merritt 16, Community Christian 0
Dibble 12, Merritt 7
Dibble 22, Community Christian 1
Dibble 7, Merritt 4
Hinton 7, Fairview 0
Hinton 13, Watonga 6
Hinton 14, Watonga 2
Merritt 16, Community Christian 0
Hinton 14, Watonga 2
Pocola 12, Bartlesville 4
Pocola 9, Tahlequah 1
Stroud 11, Sperry 0
Stroud 15, Vian 9
Stroud 19, Vian 15
Vian 11, Stroud 9
Class 3A
Boone-Apache 13, Wynnewood 2
Boone-Apache 15, Riverside 3
Boone-Apache 19, Riverside 2
Mooreland 8, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1
Mooreland 12, Thomas-Fay-Custer 4
Mooreland 22, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 3
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 15, Thomas-Fay-Custer 7
Caddo 9, Coalgate 4
Cushing 17, Harrah 7
Wayne 11, Mangum 9
Class 2A
Frontier 5, Barnsdall 1
Frontier 12, Barnsdall 3
Ringwood 13, Pond Creek-Hunter 0
Pond Creek-Hunter 11, Ringwood 10
Stonewall 10, Sterling 8
Sterling 5, Stonewall 4
Sterling 12, Stonewall 2
Sterling 8, Strother 2
Stonewall 10, Strother 4
Canute 6, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0
Canute 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1
Frontier 12, Yale 0
Oklahoma Bible 19, Cherokee 8
Oklahoma Bible 9, Waukomis 3
Class A
Hammon 12, Cimarron/Aline-Cleo 2
Hammon 14, Cimarron/Aline-Cleo 0
Covington-Douglas 14, Okeene 5
Covington-Douglas 17, Olive 6
Covington-Douglas 10, Okeene 9
Stuart 1, Earlsboro 0
Stuart 1, Earlsboro 0
Okeene 14, Olive 13
Roff 6, Sentinel 4
Class B
Timberlake 7, Mulhall-Orlando 5
Shidler 9, Paden 0
Shidler 8, Paden 1
Shidler 19, Schulter 0
Ryan 4, Big Pasture 3
Ryan 5, Big Pasture 4
Ryan 13, Milburn 6
Big Pasture 6, Ryan 4
Lookeba-Sickles 15, Geary 0
Lookeba-Sickles 24, Geary 0