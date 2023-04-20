Baseball</&h1>
High School boys
OSSAA District Tournaments
Class A
Binger-Oney 15, Rush Springs 1
Binger-Oney 9, Riverside 1
Carnegie 8, Blair/Olustee-Eldorado 7
Caddo 12, Rock Creek 0
Carnegie 8, Blair 7
Central Marlow 17, SW Covenant 15
Depew 15, Carney 1
Drummond 4, Oklahoma Bible 3
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 10, Cheyenne/Reydon 3
Fletcher 11, Cyril 6
Empire 2, Wayne 1
Fort Gibson 6, Sallisaw 2
Hollis 12, Geronimo 0
Hollis 14, Snyder 1
Hominy 6, Waukomis 11
Hominy 11, Covington-Douglas 1
Wellston 4, Cole 3
Okarche 14, Coyle 0
Navajo 10, Carnegie 0
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 9, Carney 1
Mooreland 12, Cherokee 2
Oklahoma Bible 20, Pond Creek-Hunter 4
Oologaho-Talala 12, Locust Grove 2
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 8, Depew 0
Porum 12, Indianola 1
Porter Consolidated 4, Porum 1
Ringwood 11, Okeene 1
Rush Springs 13, Riverside 3
Seiling 13, Cherokee 3
Seiling 10, Mooreland 5
Shatuck 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0
Shattuck 16, Cheyenne/Reydon 2
Sterling 12, Ninnekah 0
Stonewall 17, Strother 1
Sentinel 14, Sweetwater 1
Velma-Alma 11, Empire 2
Velma-Alma 9, Wayne 8
Wright City 8, Bennington 0
Wright City 15, Bennington 0
Salina Tournament
Ketchum 3, Edison 1
Ketchum 8, Sequoyah Claremore 6
OSSAA District Tournaments
Class A
Allen 10, Konawa 4
Allen 10, Weleetka 0
Asher 7, Ryan 2
Barnsdall 6, Okay 3
Barnsdall 14, Regent Prep 3
Turpin 17, Boise City/Felt 4
Caddo 10, Clayton/Moyers 0
Caddo 12, Rock Creek 0
Canute 13, Cordell 1
Covington-Douglas 17, Waukomis 7
Gore 14, Webbers Falls 8
Hominy 7, Covington-Douglas 4
Laverne 16, Boise City 4
Laverne 19, Turpin 0
Laverne 13, Turpin 3
Rattan 12, Arkoma 0
Regent Prep 14, Okay 4
Red Oak 12, Keota 0
Red Oak 10, Wetumka 0
Red Oak 13, Wetumka 1
Rock Creek 11, Clayton/Moyers 2
Turpin 17, Boise City 4
Tushka 12, Quinton 0
Union City 14, Southwest Covenant 0
Wetumka 7, Keota 4
Weleetka 13, Konawa 3
Waukomis 7, Hominy 0
Class B
Asher 7, Ryan 2
Bluejacket 19, South Coffeyville 0
Boswell 16, Soper 0
Boswell 16, Stringtown 4
Boswell 14, Stringtown 0
Cameron 8, LeFlore 4
Caney 13, Haileyville 1
Caney 15, Pittsburg 0
Earlsboro 11, Alex 2
Earlsboro 17, Maysville 2
Haileyville 15, Pittburg 2
Hammon 27, Beaver 0
Mill Creek 10, Thackerville 2
New Lima 12, Bowlegs 2
Roff 14, Springer 0
Stringtown 9, Soper 0
Tupelo 21, Milburn 0
Turner 11, Mill Creek 7
Varnum 16, Bowlegs 3
Varnum 4, New Lima 2
Waynoka 17, Beaver 8
Welch 23, Bluejacket 17
Welch 6, Bluejacket 5
Welch 18, South Coffeyville 5
Golf</&h1>
Local
Hole in one
SOUTHERN HILLS: Jack Davis, hole 8, 217 yards, hybrid, April 9.
Shoots age or better
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Brad Dalton, 76, shot 73.
LaFORTUNE: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 75; Ray White, 87, shot 82.
PAGE BELCHER: Ron Wilson, 86, shot 85; Darrell Wood, 81, shot 77.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Jim Metcalf, 95, shot 89.
Page Belcher Christian Men’s Fellowship
Match play tournament
Day 2: Mark Clements advanced to finals: Bill Nash def. Mel Hayes to advance; Non Tournament: Bill Kusleika 69; 2. Darrell Wood 71; 2. Hank Prideaux 71; 4. Dick Tullis 73; 4. Chris Dirck 73; 4. Dave Hohensee 73; 7. Mel Hayes 74; 7. George Siler 74; 9. Ron Wilson 76; 10. Steve Wilson 80.
Slow-pitch softball</&h1>
High School Girls
SLOW PITCH SOFTBALL
OSSAA District Tournaments
Class 4A
Davis 5, Antlers 2
Silo 16, Davis 4
Silo 15, Davis 0
Silo 18, Antlers 3
Watonga 12, Fairview 8
Hinton 13, Watonga 6
Hobart 9, Minco 7
Hobart 16, Minco 2
Hobart 11, Lexington 3
Kellyville 15, Holdenville 3
Kellyville 11, Holdenville 2
Kellyville 10, Pawhuska 0
Latta 11, Okemah 1
Latta 21, Meeker 0
Latta 11, Okemah 0
Hulbert 7, Wyandotte 6
Preston 16, Hulbert 1
Preston 10, Hulbert 0
Preston 17, Wyandotte 6
Class 3A
Amber-Pocasset 16, Carney/Agra 0
Amber-Pocasset 20, Wellston 1
Amber Pocasset 13, Wellston 0
Vanoss 2, Healdton 1
Vanoss 9, Healdton 5
Vanoss 8, Konawa 1
Wellston 10, Carney/Agra 6
Class 2A
Arapaho-Butler 10, Seiling 2
Arapaho-Butler 10, Seiling 9
Barnsdall 11, Yale 1
Canute 6, Fargo-Gage 0
Canute 11, Fargo-Gage 1
Central Marlow 11, Fletcher 9
Central Marlow 9, Drummond 8
Central Marlow 11, Drummond 1
Cyril 7, Cheyenne/Reydon 6
Cyril 13, Cheyenne-Reydon 3
Depew 5, Pond Creek-Hunter 3
Drummond 6, Fletcher 4
Oklahoma Bible 11, Waukomis 7
Pond Creek-Hunter 11, Depew 5
Ringwood 17, Depew 8
Shattuck 9, Turpin 1
Shattuck 13, Turpin 1
Waukomis 10, Cherokee 4
Waukomis 9, Oklahoma Bible 3
Waukomis 10, Cherokee 4
Union Citiy 11, Quinton 1
Union City 12, Quinton 2
Class A
Coyle 16, Calumet 8
Fort Cobb-Broxton 19, Alex 4
Kremlin-Hillsdale 5, Glencoe 0
Kremlin Hillsdale 11, Oilton 4
Kremlin-Hillsdale 5, Oilton 4
Maud 12, Calumet 0
Maud 14, Coyle 4
Maud 10, Coyle 0
Moss 8, Varnum 4
Moss 9, Varnum 2
Roff 6, Sentinel 4
Roff 13, Thackerville 3
Roff 14, Thackerville 4
Thackerfille 10, Roff 9
Class B
Asher 19, Bowlegs 0
Asher 10, Wilson Henryetta 5
Dover 11, Mulhall-Orlando 3
Leedey 13, Corn Bible 1
Leedey 15, Corn Bible 0
Mulhall-Orlando 14, Dover 1
Mulhall-Orlando 10, Timberlake 0
Timberlake 8, Dover 1