local results
Baseball
High School Boys
Bristow 18, Mannford 1
Choctaw 4, Victory Christian 3
Depew 13 Oilton 5
Lincoln Christian 14, Sperry 4
Metro Christian 15, Regent Prep 5
Muskogee 7, Edison 0
Oktaha 11, B. T. Washington 2
Sand Springs 1, Union 0
Vian 9, Rejoice Christian 1
Vinita 16, Wyandotte 3
Big Five Conference Tournament
Barnsdall 16, Bluejacket 1
Spartan/Tiger Turf War Festival
At Bixby/Broken Arrow
B.T. Washington 11, Southmoore 5
Carl Albert 6, Memorial Edmond 6
Piedmont 10, Eufaula 2
Salina 10, Piedmont 3
Tiger/Zebra Shootout Festival
At Claremore/Pryor
Collinsville 14, Fort Gibson 6
Fort Gibson 16, Sapulpa 7
Mansfield Knights TX 8, Pryor 0
Sapulpa 8, Oologah-Talala 0
Tuttle 4, Collinsville 0
NW Optimist Tournament
Edmond North 10, Mustang 9 (OT)
Ponca City 8, Putnam City West 1
Purcell Tournament
Newcastle 13, Asher 0
Mason Tournament
Okemah 12, Bowlegs 4
Okemah 18, Calvin 6
Central Sallisaw Tournament
Stigler 11, Westville 1
Stilwell 8, Vian 3
Fairland Tournament
Porter Consolidated 16, Chelsea 1
Friday
Bartlesville 19, Skiatook 4
Bishop Kelley 11, Springdale AR 8
Cascia Hall 11, Dewey 3
Claremore 6, Tahlequah 3
Checotah 15, Okmulgee 7
Dewar 18, Prague 3
Glenpool 9, Coweta 1
Grove 11, Pryor 1
Hilldale 13, North Rock Creek 3
Inola 6, Catoosa 0
Jones 4, Kiefer 2
Keys 13, Henryetta 3
Mounds 7, Beggs 6
Muldrow 8, Rogers 0
Stroud 21-23, Drumright 13-17
Verdigris 4, Kansas 3
Spartan/Tiger Turf War Festival
At Bixby/Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow 5, McAlester 2
Carl Albert 6, Edmond Memorial 5
Choctaw 11, Jenks 5
Choctaw 4, Victory Christian 3
Noble 6, Memorial Edmond 2
Westmoore 6, Bixby 1
Tiger/Zebra Shootout Festival
At Claremore/Pryor
Claremore 13, Shawnee 8
Claremore 6, Tahlequah 3
Grove 11, Pryor 1
Dawson Sumner Invitational
At Preston
Haskell 11, Warner 10
Hulbert 7, Morris 4
Kellyville 4, Liberty 3
Preston 16, Gore 12 (OT)
NW Optimist Tournament
Mustang 8, Bethany 6
Norman North 9, Bridge Creek 1
Norman North 6, Putnam City North 2
Purcell Tournament
Community Christian 2, Purcell 0
Lexington 12, Little Axe 7
Pauls Valley 1, Destiny Christian 0
Fairland Tournament
Grove JV 17, Chelsea 7
Grove JV 6, Porter Consolidated 5
Big Six Conference Tournament
Barnsdall 16, Bluejacket 1
Barnsdall 11, Copan 5
Central Sallisaw Tournament
Central Sallisaw 13, Pocola 1
Roland 14, Braggs 0
Saturday
Bartlesville 10, Coweta 6
Bristow 10, Cleveland 6
Caney Valley 6, Copan 3
Cascia Hall 5, Holland Hall 2
Chouteau-Mazie 12, Claremore Christian 2
Glenpool 9, Mannford 6
Inola 10, Ketchum 0
Inola 16, Miami 5
Lincoln Christian 15, Marlow 5
Owasso 10, Santa Fe Edmond 0
Spartan/Tiger Turf War Festival
At Bixby/Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow 4, Salina 1
Deer Creek Edmond 8, Victory Christian 5
Jenks 10, Bixby 9
Oktaha 6, Memorial Edmond 0
Sand Springs 3, Westmoore 2
Southmoore 8, Carl Albert 4
NW Optimist Tournament
Bridge Creek 6, Putnam City 1
Mustang 5, Putnam City North 1
Norman North 12, Putnam City West 2
Central Sallisaw Tourament
Stigler 10, Stilwell 8
Vian 12, Westville 0
Fairland Tournament
Fairland 8, Chelsea 5
Porter Consolidated 11, Vinita JV 3
Dawson Sumner Invitational
At Preston
Kellyville 6, Hulbert 5
Gore 6, Warner 3
Preston 9, Haskell 1
Golf
Local
Hole in one
SOUTHERN HILLS: Bryan Johnson, hole 14, 181 yards, 4-Hybrid.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 86, shot 78; Jim Ingram, 81, shot 74.
Soccer
High School Girls
Fort Gibson 3, Cascia Hall 1
Harrah 5, Cleveland 1
Pryor 8, Stilwell 0
Metro Christian 4, Oologah-Talala 3
Oologah-Talala 1 2 — 3
Metro Christian 3 1 — 4
Goals: Wadsworth 2, Hill 1; Redman 2, Maddox 2. Saves: Ryan 5; Seefeldt 5.
Friday
Bishop Kelley 12, Shawnee 0
Bixby 2, Broken Arrow 1
Catoosa 3, Miami 1
Edmond North 4, Jenks 1
Glenpool 2, Grove 0
Hilldale 3, Regent Prep 1
Metro Christian 4, Oologah-Talala 3
Owasso 8, Tahlequah 0
Rejoice Christian 4, Kays 0
Rogers 3, East Central 0
Sand Springs 4 Stillwater 1
Sapulpa 1, Memorial 0
Skiatook 4, Wagoner 2
Summit Christian 5, Mannford 1
Union 10, Choctaw 0
Slow-pitch softball
High School Girls
Depew 7, Oilton 5
Depew 17, Prue 5
Okmulgee 24, Beggs 13
Dale Festival
At Bethel
Dale 12, Silo 7
North Rock Creek 24, Morrison 9
North Rock Creek 13, Shattuck 12
Purcell 6, Binger-Oney 5
Ripley 14, Silo 6
Ripley 21, Purcell 19
Friday
Fairland 6, Preston 3
Fairland 11, Tahlequah 6
Muldrow 7, Fort Gibson 1
Roland 3, Muldrow 1
Tahlequah 7, Preston 1
Dale Festival
At Bethel
Morrison 14, Bethel 4
Morrison 31, Shattuck 20
Shattuck 13, Bethel 1
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
NBA PLAYOFFS
SUNDAY
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
MEMPHIS 3½ (226½) LA Lakers
MILWAUKEE 9½ (218½) Miami
PHOENIX 7 (226) LA Clippers
DENVER 7½ (224½) Minnesota
MLB
SUNDAY
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Angels -112 BOSTON -104
N.Y YANKEES -168 Minnesota +142
Tampa Bay -116 TORONTO -102
CHI. WHITE SOX -148 Baltimore +126
HOUSTON -210 Texas +176
National League
Philadelphia -188 CINCINNATI +158
MIAMI -136 Arizona +116
ST. LOUIS -190 Pittsburgh +160
SAN DIEGO -174 Milwaukee +146
LA DODGERS -255 Chicago Cubs +210
Interleague
San Francisco -154 DETROIT +130
Cleveland -240 WASHINGTON +194
Atlanta -162 KANSAS CITY +136
N.Y Mets -250 OAKLAND +205
SEATTLE -250 Colorado +205
BASEBALL
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday’s results
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3
Cleveland 4, Washington 3
Boston 5, L.A. Angels 3
Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 inn.
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3
Texas 6, Houston 2
Seattle 5, Colorado 3
N.Y. Mets 17, Oakland 6
Saturday’s results
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 1
Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Oakland 2
Boston 9, L.A. Angels 7
Cleveland at Washington,(n)
Atlanta at Kansas City, (n)
Texas at Houston, (n)
Colorado at Seattle, (n)
Sunday’s games
San Francisco (Webb 0-3) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 1-2), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Boston (Whitlock 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota (López 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0), 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 12:37 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-1), 3:07 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 1-1), 6:08 p.m.
Monday’s games
L.A. Angels at Boston, 10:10 a.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday’s results
Miami 5, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 3
Cleveland 4, Washington 3
Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 innings
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 11, San Diego 2
Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Dodgers 2
Seattle 5, Colorado 3
N.Y. Mets 17, Oakland 6
Saturday’s results
Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings
Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3, 10 innings
Miami 3, Arizona 2
Cincinnati 13, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Oakland 2
San Diego 10, Milwaukee 3
Cleveland at Washington, (n)
Atlanta at Kansas City, (n)
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Colorado at Seattle, (n)
Sunday’s games
San Francisco (Webb 0-3) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 1-2), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-1), 12:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 0-1), 12:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-1), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 3:10 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s games
San Francisco at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
GOLF
PGA
RBC HERITAGE
Harbour Town Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
Purse: $20M; Yardage: 7,191. Par: 71
Third Round, Saturday
Matt Fitzpatrick 66-70-63 — 199 -14
Patrick Cantlay 69-65-66 — 200 -13
Jordan Spieth 68-67-66 — 201 -12
Tommy Fleetwood 69-65-68 — 202 -11
Mark Hubbard 68-66-68 — 202 -11
Taylor Moore 68-67-67 — 202 -11
Scottie Scheffler 68-65-69 — 202 -11
Jimmy Walker 65-65-72 — 202 -11
Hayden Buckley 69-68-66 — 203 -10
Cameron Davis 70-67-66 — 203 -10
Rickie Fowler 67-68-68 — 203 -10
Emiliano Grillo 68-67-68 — 203 -10
Matt Kuchar 68-67-68 — 203 -10
Chez Reavie 72-66-65 — 203 -10
Xander Schauffele 67-66-70 — 203 -10
Keegan Bradley 73-67-64 — 204 -9
Brian Harman 65-70-69 — 204 -9
Russell Henley 72-66-66 — 204 -9
Sungjae Im 66-72-66 — 204 -9
Patton Kizzire 70-65-69 — 204 -9
Corey Conners 70-68-67 — 205 -8
Lee Hodges 70-67-68 — 205 -8
Jon Rahm 72-64-69 — 205 -8
Aaron Rai 63-71-71 — 205 -8
Patrick Rodgers 68-71-66 — 205 -8
Justin Rose 66-67-72 — 205 -8
Adam Scott 69-68-68 — 205 -8
Sahith Theegala 70-68-67 — 205 -8
Brendon Todd 70-67-68 — 205 -8
Carson Young 68-68-69 — 205 -8
Wyndham Clark 67-73-66 — 206 -7
Ben Griffin 70-65-71 — 206 -7
Chris Kirk 69-69-68 — 206 -7
Denny McCarthy 71-66-69 — 206 -7
Collin Morikawa 72-68-66 — 206 -7
Scott Stallings 66-72-68 — 206 -7
Michael Thompson 71-68-67 — 206 -7
Nate Lashley 69-67-71 — 207 -6
Nick Taylor 70-70-67 — 207 -6
Gary Woodland 69-68-70 — 207 -6
Sam Burns 69-70-69 — 208 -5
Tony Finau 70-68-70 — 208 -5
Tyrrell Hatton 68-70-70 — 208 -5
Adam Long 68-72-68 — 208 -5
Adam Svensson 71-67-70 — 208 -5
Ernie Els 68-70-71 — 209 -4
Doug Ghim 68-68-73 — 209 -4
Beau Hossler 69-68-72 — 209 -4
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 71-69-69 — 209 -4
Ben Martin 71-68-70 — 209 -4
Andrew Putnam 67-72-70 — 209 -4
Adam Schenk 71-69-69 — 209 -4
Justin Thomas 69-68-72 — 209 -4
Davis Thompson 72-65-72 — 209 -4
Cameron Young 71-68-70 — 209 -4
C. Bezuidenhout 71-68-71 — 210 -3
James Hahn 70-69-71 — 210 -3
Lucas Herbert 72-67-71 — 210 -3
Zach Johnson 66-71-73 — 210 -3
Garrick Higgo 73-66-73 — 212 -1
Viktor Hovland 64-70-78 — 212 -1
Max McGreevy 70-70-72 — 212 -1
Austin Smotherman 69-70-73 — 212 -1
Danny Willett 70-68-74 — 212 -1
Jim Herman 69-71-73 — 213 E
Shane Lowry 70-69-74 — 213 E
Kevin Streelman 70-69-74 — 213 E
Harris English 70-70-74 — 214 +1
Kramer Hickok 68-71-75 — 214 +1
Matthew NeSmith 71-69-74 — 214 +1
Justin Suh 73-67-74 — 214 +1
Luke Donald 70-70-76 — 216 +3
Justin Lower 70-70-76 — 216 +3