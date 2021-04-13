Local record for April 13, 2021

BASEBALL
College
Oklahoma Baptist 4, Northeastern State 2
High School
Union 7, Booker T. Washington 1
Adair 18, Okmulgee 0
Holland Hall 5, Beggs 4
Metro Christian 10, Blackwell 0
Chouteau-Mazie 10, Hulbert 0
Cleveland 7, Mannford 3
Eufaula 5, North Rock Creek 3
McAlester 11, Glenpool 0
Salina 2, Keys 0
Victory Christian 10, Morris 3
Vian 12, Stigler 3
Shidler 12, Copan 0
Glencoe 12, Barnsdall 9
Berryhill 6, Tecumseh 3
Claremore 8, Bishop Kelley 6
Edison 24, Rogers 3
Stillwater 8, Edmond Memorial 3
Grove 11, Vinita 3
Lincoln Christian 10, Prague 0
Oklahoma Union 9, Nowata 6
Stroud 10, Okemah 0
Pryor 11, Tahlequah 1
Bixby 5, Jenks 2
Cascia Hall 12, Perry 0
Collinsville 16, Durant 3
Sperry 10, Dewey 4
Verdigris 30, Inola 1
Porter 12, Rejoice Christian 2
Liberty 5, Olive 2
Bartlesville 2, Putnam West 0
Broken Arrow 7, Putnam City 3
Caney Valley 12, Pawhuska 0
Catoosa 11, Cl. Sequoyah 5
Hilldale 6, Stilwell 4
Davenport 7, Depew 5
Dewar 6, Crowder 4
Kiefer 7, Kansas 5
Linescore
Owasso 5, Ponca City 0
Ponca City;000;000;0;1;0
Owasso;410;00x;5;7;0
Freeman, Marazas (6) and Williams; Phillips and Corbin. W: Phillps (6-1). L: Freeman.
GOLF
College: Women
Central Region Preview
Team Standings: 3. Northeastern State;312-310;--;622
NSU Individual Standings: 2. Nina Lee;76-74;--;150; 13. Kaylee Petersen;74-81;--;155;28. Aitana Hernandez;81-77;--;158; 41. Yasmin Hang;81-80;--;161; 45. Kelly Swanson;83-79;--;162.
ORU Spring Invite
Team Standings: 3. Oral Roberts;307-301-310;--;918
ORU Individual Standings: 7. Isabella Caamal;81-73-72;--;226; 9. Sarah Bell;75-76-78;--;229; 17. Katelyn Rika;77-75-81;--;233; 24. Megan Lee;74-78-83;--;235; 32. Cristina Riu;89-77-79;--;245
College: Men
NSU Golf Classic
Team Standings: 10. Northeastern State;298-285-291;--;874
NSU Individual Standings: T12. Gabe Replogle;72-69-72;--;213; 17. Carlos Gomez;72-71-71;--;214; 44. Brayden Strickland;74-72-74;--;220; 85. Grant Hynes;81-73-76;--;230; 93. Ryan Morant;80-78-74;--;232
ORU Individual Standings: T12. Mike Biata;71-70-72;--;213; 24. Philipp Pakosch;73-70-73;--;216; 38. Hunter Laughlin;70-74-75;--;219; 65. Jackson Drake;72-75-77;--;224
High School: Girls
LaFortune Park Union Invitational
Team Standings: 1. Jenks; 309; 2. Broken Arrow;342
Individual Standings: 1. Raychel Nelke, Pocola;70; 2. Adrian Piles;73; T3. Brooke Carroll, Union;76; T3. Peyton Coburn, Bishop Kelley;76; T3. Meghan Charles, Sand Springs;76
Local
Forest Ridge Senior Shamble
1. Ralph Fagin, Rick Graham, Leland Slack, Donny King, 139; T2. David Smith, Gary Woods, Rich Buntt, James Howard, 143; T2. Bob Meyers, Hardy Thomas, Dave Hansen, 143; 4. Rob Brown, Joe Allison, Burns Davis, Herb Bowman, 144; T5. Gary Risner, Don Naifeh, Al Amacher, Steve Griffith, 149; T5. Guy Bailey, Gary Kuenning, Frank Rehbein, 149; 7. Steve Gidley, Merlin Kilbury, Don Tyler, Ted Fry, 150.
Heritage Hills Senior Men’s Scramble
1. Don Ward, Pete Jensen, Stan Stanfield, Russ Meyer, Darrell Maci, 62; 2. Rodney Allred, Paul Louis, Mark Bergner, Dennis Atkins, 63; 3. Troy Smith, Doug Whitson, Bob Dorn, Ron Martin, 63; 4. Kevin Anderson, Delio Bustios, Aaron Ross, Kirby Brumble, Bob Young, 64.
Sapulpa Senior Scramble
1. Harry Bailey, Paul Pearcy, Keith Bacon, Dave Shouse, 61; 2. Lee Benest, Lloyd Skinner, Earl Hall, Harold Umholtz, 62; 3. Cap Hurlbutt, Bill Erwin, Leon Pritchard, Ken Kuge, 63; 4. Mike Hill, Charlie Hostetter, Dave Ostrander, Bob Henshaw, 63; 5. Wayne Johnson, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, Analia Wilkerson, 64; 6. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Rob Jones, Van Robinson, 64; 7. Dave Henderson, George Mills, Jerry Reed, Bob Phillipe, 65; 8. Bud Musser, Gail Musser, Frank Wright, Doyle Williams, 66; 9. Marc Dale, Dean Wiehl, Ed Werre, Jerry Lewis, 67; 10. Steve Carlile, Mel Gilbertson, Dave Heatherly, Bill Cruikshank, 67.
South Central PGA Spring Chapter Meeting, 2-Man Shamble
1. Brian Talley, Brent Williamson;31-31;--;62; 2. Brent Wilcoxen, Kyley Tetley;33-31;--;64; 3. Andre Tourinho, Tory Hayes;34-31;--;65; T4. Andrew Lehman, John Hron V;33-33;--;66; T4. Justin Moore, Charlie Gibson;31-35;--;66; T6. Bobby Rucker, Vince Bizik;31-36;--;67; T6. Tim Gregg, Mark Meacham;32-35;--;67; 8. James Belcoff, Tanner Hughes;36-32;--;68; T9. Quinn Jamrok, Austin Osburn;36-34;--;70; T9. Holden Crago, Hayden Lyman;33-37;--;70; T9. Owen Brown, Travis Wright;35-35;--;70; 12. Jacob Gordon, Andrew Forbes;42-39;--;81
South Lakes Asbury Hackers
1. Rice, Taylor, Williams, Martin; 2. Schaffer, Demuth, Graham, Schueller
Hole in One
THE PATRIOT: Mike Alsup, No. 9, 251 yards, 3 hybrid
Shoots Age or Better
LAFORTUNE PARK: Jim Brill, 82, shot 81; Bill Harsch, 80, shot 79; Ron Perdue, 84, shot 82
LAKES COURSE AT THE CLUB AT INDIAN SPRINGS: Mick Harrington, 83, shot 80
OWASSO: Ron Hayes, 81, shot 81
SOUTH LAKES: Dave Demuth, 82, shot 82; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 72; Dale Starlin, 77, shot 76
WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 84, shot 78
SOCCER
High School: Girls
Bishop Kelley 10, Edison 0
Holland Hall 4, Catoosa 0
Owasso 4, Ponca City 0
Pryor 1, Coweta 0
Fort Gibson 10, Poteau 0
Moore 2, Sand Springs 0
Rogers 10, Hale 0
Victory Christian 8, Pawhuska 0
Wagoner 4, Central 0
Bristow 1, Newcastle 0
Sapulpa 3, Muskogee 0
Broken Arrow 11, Putnam City West 0
Madill 3, Cushing 0
Hilldale 10, Webster 0
Glenpool 3, Memorial 1
Mannford 5, Riverfield 0
Summit Christian 1, Regent Prep 0
Bixby 3, Booker T. Washington 1
Claremore 8, East Central 0
Collinsville 3, Tahlequah 0
Union 2, Edmond Memorial 1
Jenks 9, Stillwater 0
Locust Grove 4, Westville 1
Verdigris 7, Rejoice Christian 0
Linescore
Metro Christian 4, Stilwell 0
Stilwell;0;0;--;0
Metro Christian;2;2;--;4
Goals: E. Haralson, Gaddis, Maddox, Combs. Saves: Cenniceros 5; Sanders 1, Callaway 0.
High School: Boys
Wagoner 10-4, Central 0-0
Madill 1, Cushing 0
Hilldale 10, Webster 0
Victory Christian 2, Union JV 1
Fort Gibson 1, Poteau 0
Pryor 3, Coweta 2 (OT)
Holland Hall 8, Catoosa 0
Cascia Hall 3, McLain 2
Westville 3, Locust Grove 2
Rogers 3, Hale 1
SOFTBALL
High School
Beggs 20-32, Kiefer 0-1
Depew 18, Coyle 2
Depew 21, Wellston 7
Henryetta 13, Sperry 1
Henryetta 11, Bristow 1
Stroud 22, Okemah 0
Welch 10, Salina 9
Oilton 17, Barnsdall 0
Oilton 13, Chelsea 5
Jenks 7, Broken Arrow 4
North Rock Creek 13, Davenport 1
Edmond Deer Creek 11, Davenport 2
Checotah 7, Bixby 5
Mounds 16, Haskell 4
Sapulpa 10, Preston 3
Cushing 9, Berryhill 7