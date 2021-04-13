 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local record for April 13, 2021
0 comments
agate

Local record for April 13, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

College

Oklahoma Baptist 4, Northeastern State 2

High School

Union 7, Booker T. Washington 1

Adair 18, Okmulgee 0

Holland Hall 5, Beggs 4

Metro Christian 10, Blackwell 0

Chouteau-Mazie 10, Hulbert 0

Cleveland 7, Mannford 3

Eufaula 5, North Rock Creek 3

McAlester 11, Glenpool 0

Salina 2, Keys 0

Cleveland 7, Mannford 3

Victory Christian 10, Morris 3

Vian 12, Stigler 3

Shidler 12, Copan 0

Glencoe 12, Barnsdall 9

Berryhill 6, Tecumseh 3

Claremore 8, Bishop Kelley 6

Edison 24, Rogers 3

Stillwater 8, Edmond Memorial 3

Grove 11, Vinita 3

Lincoln Christian 10, Prague 0

Oklahoma Union 9, Nowata 6

Stroud 10, Okemah 0

Pryor 11, Tahlequah 1

Berryhill 6, Tecumseh 3

Bixby 5, Jenks 2

Cascia Hall 12, Perry 0

Claremore 8, Bishop Kelley 6

Collinsville 16, Durant 3

Sperry 10, Dewey 4

Verdigris 30, Inola 1

Porter 12, Rejoice Christian 2

Liberty 5, Olive 2

Bartlesville 2, Putnam West 0

Broken Arrow 7, Putnam City 3

Caney Valley 12, Pawhuska 0

Catoosa 11, Cl. Sequoyah 5

Hilldale 6, Stilwell 4

Davenport 7, Depew 5

Dewar 6, Crowder 4

Kiefer 7, Kansas 5

Linescore

Owasso 5, Ponca City 0

Ponca City;000;000;0;1;0

Owasso;410;00x;5;7;0

Freeman, Marazas (6) and Williams; Phillips and Corbin. W: Phillps (6-1). L: Freeman. 

GOLF

College: Women

Central Region Preview

Team Standings: 3. Northeastern State;312-310;--;622

NSU Individual Standings: 2. Nina Lee;76-74;--;150; 13. Kaylee Petersen;74-81;--;155;28. Aitana Hernandez;81-77;--;158; 41. Yasmin Hang;81-80;--;161; 45. Kelly Swanson;83-79;--;162.

ORU Spring Invite

Team Standings: 3. Oral Roberts;307-301-310;--;918

ORU Individual Standings: 7. Isabella Caamal;81-73-72;--;226; 9. Sarah Bell;75-76-78;--;229; 17. Katelyn Rika;77-75-81;--;233; 24. Megan Lee;74-78-83;--;235; 32. Cristina Riu;89-77-79;--;245

College: Men

NSU Golf Classic

Team Standings: 10. Northeastern State;298-285-291;--;874

NSU Individual Standings: T12. Gabe Replogle;72-69-72;--;213; 17. Carlos Gomez;72-71-71;--;214; 44. Brayden Strickland;74-72-74;--;220; 85. Grant Hynes;81-73-76;--;230; 93. Ryan Morant;80-78-74;--;232

ORU Individual Standings: T12. Mike Biata;71-70-72;--;213; 24. Philipp Pakosch;73-70-73;--;216; 38. Hunter Laughlin;70-74-75;--;219; 65. Jackson Drake;72-75-77;--;224

High School: Girls

LaFortune Park Union Invitational

Team Standings: 1. Jenks; 309; 2. Broken Arrow;342

Individual Standings: 1. Raychel Nelke, Pocola;70; 2. Adrian Piles;73; T3. Brooke Carroll, Union;76; T3. Peyton Coburn, Bishop Kelley;76; T3. Meghan Charles, Sand Springs;76

Local

Forest Ridge Senior Shamble

1. Ralph Fagin, Rick Graham, Leland Slack, Donny King, 139; T2. David Smith, Gary Woods, Rich Buntt, James Howard, 143; T2. Bob Meyers, Hardy Thomas, Dave Hansen, 143; 4. Rob Brown, Joe Allison, Burns Davis, Herb Bowman, 144; T5. Gary Risner, Don Naifeh, Al Amacher, Steve Griffith, 149; T5. Guy Bailey, Gary Kuenning, Frank Rehbein, 149; 7. Steve Gidley, Merlin Kilbury, Don Tyler, Ted Fry, 150.

Heritage Hills Senior Men’s Scramble

1. Don Ward, Pete Jensen, Stan Stanfield, Russ Meyer, Darrell Maci, 62; 2. Rodney Allred, Paul Louis, Mark Bergner, Dennis Atkins, 63; 3. Troy Smith, Doug Whitson, Bob Dorn, Ron Martin, 63; 4. Kevin Anderson, Delio Bustios, Aaron Ross, Kirby Brumble, Bob Young, 64.

Sapulpa Senior Scramble

1. Harry Bailey, Paul Pearcy, Keith Bacon, Dave Shouse, 61; 2. Lee Benest, Lloyd Skinner, Earl Hall, Harold Umholtz, 62; 3. Cap Hurlbutt, Bill Erwin, Leon Pritchard, Ken Kuge, 63; 4. Mike Hill, Charlie Hostetter, Dave Ostrander, Bob Henshaw, 63; 5. Wayne Johnson, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, Analia Wilkerson, 64; 6. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Rob Jones, Van Robinson, 64; 7. Dave Henderson, George Mills, Jerry Reed, Bob Phillipe, 65; 8. Bud Musser, Gail Musser, Frank Wright, Doyle Williams, 66; 9. Marc Dale, Dean Wiehl, Ed Werre, Jerry Lewis, 67; 10. Steve Carlile, Mel Gilbertson, Dave Heatherly, Bill Cruikshank, 67.

South Central PGA Spring Chapter Meeting, 2-Man Shamble

1. Brian Talley, Brent Williamson;31-31;--;62; 2. Brent Wilcoxen, Kyley Tetley;33-31;--;64; 3. Andre Tourinho, Tory Hayes;34-31;--;65; T4. Andrew Lehman, John Hron V;33-33;--;66; T4. Justin Moore, Charlie Gibson;31-35;--;66; T6. Bobby Rucker, Vince Bizik;31-36;--;67; T6. Tim Gregg, Mark Meacham;32-35;--;67; 8. James Belcoff, Tanner Hughes;36-32;--;68; T9. Quinn Jamrok, Austin Osburn;36-34;--;70; T9. Holden Crago, Hayden Lyman;33-37;--;70; T9. Owen Brown, Travis Wright;35-35;--;70; 12. Jacob Gordon, Andrew Forbes;42-39;--;81

South Lakes Asbury Hackers

1. Rice, Taylor, Williams, Martin; 2. Schaffer, Demuth, Graham, Schueller

Hole in One

THE PATRIOT: Mike Alsup, No. 9, 251 yards, 3 hybrid

Shoots Age or Better

LAFORTUNE PARK: Jim Brill, 82, shot 81; Bill Harsch, 80, shot 79; Ron Perdue, 84, shot 82

LAKES COURSE AT THE CLUB AT INDIAN SPRINGS: Mick Harrington, 83, shot 80

OWASSO: Ron Hayes, 81, shot 81

SOUTH LAKES: Dave Demuth, 82, shot 82; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 72; Dale Starlin, 77, shot 76

WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 84, shot 78

SOCCER

High School: Girls

Bishop Kelley 10, Edison 0

Holland Hall 4, Catoosa 0

Owasso 4, Ponca City 0

Pryor 1, Coweta 0

Fort Gibson 10, Poteau 0

Moore 2, Sand Springs 0

Rogers 10, Hale 0

Victory Christian 8, Pawhuska 0

Wagoner 4, Central 0

Bristow 1, Newcastle 0

Sapulpa 3, Muskogee 0

Broken Arrow 11, Putnam City West 0

Madill 3, Cushing 0

Hilldale 10, Webster 0

Glenpool 3, Memorial 1

Mannford 5, Riverfield 0

Summit Christian 1, Regent Prep 0

Bixby 3, Booker T. Washington 1

Claremore 8, East Central 0

Collinsville 3, Tahlequah 0

Union 2, Edmond Memorial 1

Jenks 9, Stillwater 0

Locust Grove 4, Westville 1

Verdigris 7, Rejoice Christian 0

Linescore

Metro Christian 4, Stilwell 0

Stilwell;0;0;--;0

Metro Christian;2;2;--;4

Goals: E. Haralson, Gaddis, Maddox, Combs. Saves: Cenniceros 5; Sanders 1, Callaway 0.

High School: Boys

Wagoner 10-4, Central 0-0

Madill 1, Cushing 0

Hilldale 10, Webster 0

Victory Christian 2, Union JV 1

Fort Gibson 1, Poteau 0

Pryor 3, Coweta 2 (OT)

Holland Hall 8, Catoosa 0

Cascia Hall 3, McLain 2

Westville 3, Locust Grove 2

Rogers 3, Hale 1

SOFTBALL

High School

Beggs 20-32, Kiefer 0-1

Depew 18, Coyle 2

Depew 21, Wellston 7

Henryetta 13, Sperry 1

Henryetta 11, Bristow 1

Stroud 22, Okemah 0

Welch 10, Salina 9

Oilton 17, Barnsdall 0

Oilton 13, Chelsea 5

Jenks 7, Broken Arrow 4

North Rock Creek 13, Davenport 1

Edmond Deer Creek 11, Davenport 2

Checotah 7, Bixby 5

Mounds 16, Haskell 4

Sapulpa 10, Preston 3

Cushing 9, Berryhill 7

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The immeasurable impact of Gil Cloud and who might replace him

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News