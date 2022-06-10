Local father-son duo competes together in high-end amateur race on night 1 of Saint Francis Tulsa Tough

The father-son duo of Tulsa-based racers Jacob and Seth Lasley knew the game plan as they headed into the final two laps.

Jacob lined up wheel-to-wheel with one of his teammates to allow Seth to garner enough draft speed for the final rush. The plan allowed Seth to burst near the front of the pack.

The execution worked to perfection, as Seth finished in second place at the first of three men’s category 1-2 criterium races on night 1 of the 16th annual Saint Francis Tulsa Tough cycling event. But more importantly, Seth defeated his dad, who finished 19th in the highest-ranked amateur classification.

Seth, 19, might have just earned some household bragging rights over his 45-year-old dad, a Team Omnia teammate and former national champion.

“Hopefully,” Seth said about the rivalry potentially favoring the younger of the pair. “We’ll see how the rest of the weekend plays out and go from there.”

When Jacob was asked if Seth was better than him, he paused. He responded by saying they were different racers, although Seth is a better sprinter. Nonetheless, Jacob was proud of his pupil’s achievement.

“It was awesome,” Jacob said of Seth’s performance. “We came in with a plan, executed the plan, but came up a little short. Super proud of him.”

Jacob has been cycling for as long as he can remember, and his love for the sport eventually sparked Seth’s interest, who started racing competitively around 14 years old, Seth said.

Seth started appearing at Tulsa Tough around 10 years ago, going from the kids race to the junior race, before ultimately rising up into the high-end amateur ranks, where the duo could prepare together.

“Starting out, he was little bitty when we trained together,” Jacob said. “And through the years, we’ve done it more and more. Leading into this, we’re getting in 15 hour weeks (with) lots of days on the saddle.”

Jacob owns T Town Bicycles, a Tulsa-area shop where Seth also works. Being in the biking industry has helped Jacob and Seth meet numerous people throughout the area’s cycling scene.

“It’s a hometown event in front of a crowd,” Jacob said. “We know a lot of the people out here. So, so much fun going around the course with everyone cheering for you.”

Seth added to Jacob’s statement.

“It’s awesome having all your friends and family out to watch you do the thing you love and succeed at it,” Seth said. “It’s just a fun experience.”

Despite traveling across the country together for races, Jacob and Seth still relish at the opportunity to contend in their hometown.

Jacob even remembers when Tulsa Tough’s crowd was just family members coming to support their loved ones. When he races now, he sees the entire course filled with patrons.

“The atmosphere here is like no other,” Jacob said. “... Tulsa definitely shows out for this event. It’s amazing.”

The companions return to action at 4:35 p.m. Saturday and 2:25 p.m. Sunday. Jacob, who helped Seth earn his podium finish, hopes to continue that trend and aid his son’s efforts toward a top-three finish this weekend.

“We’re trying to get Seth an omnium,” Jacob said. “It’s definitely his weekend.”