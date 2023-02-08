A local tennis team of women age 65 and older won a national invitational tournament earlier this month.

The LaFortune Park-based team, recruited by Jeannie Sacra, won its Tulsa division in 2022, then advanced to play in the district competition in Norman, where they defeated an Oklahoma City team.

Next stop was Sectionals in Kansas City, where they once again came out on top by beating teams from a five-state area.

On Feb. 3-5, in Surprise, Arizona, they competed in the USTA National Invitational as part of the top 17 teams in the country, competing in 18 matches.

Coming from behind, they brought home a national championship to Tulsa — one of three ever for LaFortune Park Tennis Center.

"Mom started taking lessons and drills and meeting new tennis people, whom she now calls wonderful friends," Sacra's daughter, Jennifer Alyn McPhail, said in an email.

"She threw tennis parties and is famously known to bring fancy snacks and drinks for her team to every match — even when she’s not playing. Everyone wanted to be on Jeannie’s team."

In addition to team captain Sacra, team members include Rebecca Lydy, Kim KnifeChief, Donna Hazel, Susan Driesel, Cathi Wing, Gayle Johnson, Vicki Smith, Janet Rader, Blythe Fowler and Karen M. Smith.

The team is seeking the public's help in supporting a campaign to built three new indoor tennis courts at LaFortune Park Tennis Center.

Those wishing to help can write a check to Tulsa Community Foundation with LaFortune Tennis on the memo line and mail it to P.O. Box 33017, Tulsa, OK 74153.

Checks can be left at the desk in the LaFortune Tennis clubhouse.