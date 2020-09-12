Late OKC goal leaves FC Tulsa with `disappointing' draw

FC Tulsa’s seventh draw in 12 matches this season was its most disappointing.
Omar Gordon scored his first goal of the season off Rafael Garcia’s corner kick in the 90th minute to rally the OKC Energy FC to a 1-1 draw despite being outplayed most of Saturday night before a season-high crowd of 2,932 at ONEOK Field.
Tulsa coach Michael Nsien conceded the result was his team’s most frustrating deadlock of 2020.
“I would say so, because there were a lot of variables and things that happened,” Nsien said. “We scored a goal that was disallowed again, so we had that drama. To actually again capitalize and play well and get in the final moments of the game and up a player, it’s very painful for sure.”
FC Tulsa (3-2-7, 16 points), with four matches remaining, moved one point ahead of idle Austin Bold FC (3-2-6, 15 points) in the battle for the United Soccer League Group D’s second and final playoff berth. Austin’s scheduled match against Rio Grande Valley FC on Saturday was postponed due to a RGV covered person testing positive for COVID-19. Tulsa’s next match is scheduled Sept. 19 at RGV.
Saturday was a golden opportunity for Tulsa to take a three-point lead over Austin. OKC (1-5-6, 9 points) entered the game on an eight-game winless streak and ranked last in the 35-team USL with a 0.63 scoring average.
Tulsa outshot OKC 19-6, but the match was scoreless until Dario Suarez’s goal in the 73rd minute. Suarez has all of Tulsa’s six goals over the past four games. And then prospects became brighter for Tulsa when OKC’s Jose Hernandez received two yellow cards during a six-minute span — his second coming in the 77th minute gave a Tulsa a man advantage for the rest of the game.
That seemed as if it would likely be enough for Tulsa until Gordon’s tying header just before stoppage time. During the six extra minutes, Tulsa generated two scoring chances, but Matt Sheldon’s shot was saved by goalie CJ Cochran and Cyprian Hedrick fired wide in the final seconds.
“Yes it was to be disappointing to be a goal up, a man up and not see the game out, especially conceding on a dead ball situation,” Nsien said. “Those are the details that either make you or break you. Overall in general the play was good, had a lot of good moments, but certainly need to capitalize on more chances against Oklahoma City at home, up a man, you have to keep a clean sheet.“
Tulsa and OKC have twice tied 1-1 this season with the final match in the 2020 Black Gold Derby scheduled Sept. 30 at ONEOK Field.
Tulsa was very dominant during most of the first half as it outshot Oklahoma City 12-4. In the 21st minute, Tulsa appeared to score as Rodrigo da Costa’s header clanked off the right post, but Callum Chapman-Page put the rebound in the net, only to have the goal disallowed due to an offside call. A minute earlier, Tulsa also nearly scored when Ariel Martinez’s header was rejected by the crossbar.
In the 36th minute, OKC put together rare scoring threats, but Sean Lewis made a diving save on Atiba Harris’ header and moments later, Harris sent a close-range header wide of the net.
“I think for the most part we came out and really fought and had a lot of energy,” Sheldon said.
Leaving ONEOK Field on Saturday with only one point instead of three left Tulsa not in control anymore of its own fate regarding the playoffs.
“One point, I’m not sure that’s enough in terms of pressure or trying to create some distance between us and them, but Austin does have to go to (Group D leader) San Antonio mid-week and perform,” Nsien said. “So now again our plan is to go to RGV and we have to take three points. Every game is going to be crucial to the very end, so we have to do better and close out and win games.”
FC Tulsa 1, OKC Energy FC 1
OKC;0;1—;1
Tulsa;0;1;—;1
Goals: OKC, Gordon 1 (Garcia), 90’; Tulsa, Suarez 8, 73’. Shots: OKC 6, Tulsa 19. Saves: OKC, Cochran 3; Tulsa, Lewis 2. Fouls: OKC 13, Tulsa 11. Yellow cards: OKC — Hernandez 2 (ejected), Chavez, Ibeagha; Tulsa — Marlon, Moloto. A: 2,932.
Barry Lewis
918-581-8393
Twitter: @BarryLewisTW
