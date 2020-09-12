Late OKC goal leaves FC Tulsa with `disappointing' draw

Tulsa outshot OKC 19-6, but the match was scoreless until Dario Suarez’s goal in the 73rd minute. Suarez has all of Tulsa’s six goals over the past four games. And then prospects became brighter for Tulsa when OKC’s Jose Hernandez received two yellow cards during a six-minute span — his second coming in the 77th minute gave a Tulsa a man advantage for the rest of the game.

That seemed as if it would likely be enough for Tulsa until Gordon’s tying header just before stoppage time. During the six extra minutes, Tulsa generated two scoring chances, but Matt Sheldon’s shot was saved by goalie CJ Cochran and Cyprian Hedrick fired wide in the final seconds.

“Yes it was to be disappointing to be a goal up, a man up and not see the game out, especially conceding on a dead ball situation,” Nsien said. “Those are the details that either make you or break you. Overall in general the play was good, had a lot of good moments, but certainly need to capitalize on more chances against Oklahoma City at home, up a man, you have to keep a clean sheet.“

Tulsa and OKC have twice tied 1-1 this season with the final match in the 2020 Black Gold Derby scheduled Sept. 30 at ONEOK Field.