Larson looking to continue Chili Bowl success

Larson will qualify Tuesday night, and after Monday’s practice felt his new midget car needs some work before it will drive like he expects it to.

“We have another new car this year and we struggled with it quite a bit out on the west coast,” Larson recalled. “It was not quite right in our practice session so we will try to get it better and more comfortable. We just have to find the happy spot.”

Does that cause him some concern?

“Yes, definitely,” he said. “(Crew chief) Paul (Silva) is the best and I have all the confidence he will figure it out.

“Tuesday, the field is much tougher than it has been in the past so it will be difficult.”

Christopher Bell of Norman had won three straight Chili Bowl titles before Larson broke the string. The two just might find themselves once again battling for the Golden Driller.

“It has been wild that we have been able to compete with each other, battling for the wins,” Larson said. “When you think about all the tough competitors here and for us to put ourselves in the position we have, it is pretty spectacular.”