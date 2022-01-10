Larson looking to continue Chili Bowl success

It took Kyle Larson 13 years to win his first Chili Bowl in 2020. Since then, there has been no stopping him.
For the last two years, the Chili Bowl has been the starting point for a pair of remarkable seasons that culminated in Larson winning the 2021 NASCAR Cup championship.
Larson is back in Tulsa, looking for a third Golden Driller this weekend and, if the past means anything, another win could mean another amazing season.
“You would like to think so, but I also would like to think that if I didn’t win the Chili Bowl I could still have a good season,” Larson said during Monday’s Chili Bowl press conference.
“It has been a great couple of years starting off with a win at the Chili Bowl. It really helps your confidence leading into the other racing.”
After winning here in 2021, Larson picked up over 30 wins in 79 events — racking up sprint car and midget victories with USAC, All Star Circuit of Champions and World of Outlaws. He won in Dirt Late Models while also logging 10 NASCAR Cup wins.
Larson takes it all in stride.
“I think when I get 20 years down the road, that is when you can appreciate it even more,” he said. “Especially these last two seasons that I have had. I have been very fortunate to be with great mechanics, great sponsors, great cars and partners. Without them I would not have had the seasons that I have had.”
Larson will qualify Tuesday night, and after Monday’s practice felt his new midget car needs some work before it will drive like he expects it to.
“We have another new car this year and we struggled with it quite a bit out on the west coast,” Larson recalled. “It was not quite right in our practice session so we will try to get it better and more comfortable. We just have to find the happy spot.”
Does that cause him some concern?
“Yes, definitely,” he said. “(Crew chief) Paul (Silva) is the best and I have all the confidence he will figure it out.
“Tuesday, the field is much tougher than it has been in the past so it will be difficult.”
Christopher Bell of Norman had won three straight Chili Bowl titles before Larson broke the string. The two just might find themselves once again battling for the Golden Driller.
“It has been wild that we have been able to compete with each other, battling for the wins,” Larson said. “When you think about all the tough competitors here and for us to put ourselves in the position we have, it is pretty spectacular.”
Larson brought a second car to the Chili Bowl and has invited his Hendrick Motorsports teammate and 2020 NASCAR Cup champion, Chase Elliott, to drive it.
“Chase is on my team, which is exciting,” Larson said. “He ran some midget stuff last year and I thought it would be a cool experience to get him in my equipment and do some racing with him. It is fun to see how bad he wants to go at it and he improves every time. Hopefully we can get him comfortable and get him a solid week.”
This weekend begins what will be a busy 2022 season for Larson.
“This is basically when my season starts,” he said. “I will be racing every week from here on out.”