Lange dedicates IRONMAN victory to mother

After triumphantly crossing the finish line Sunday at Guthrie Green, Patrick Lange fell to his knees and experienced an emotional moment, breaking down while thinking of his mother, who passed away last February.
After completing the final leg of the first-ever Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN Tulsa North American Championship, the marathon, in 2:36:46, his final triathlon time was 7:45:22.
“This one is for my mother, she died last February from cancer and of course, now this is the first race without her, and it just made me think of her all the time,” said Lange, a two-time IRONMAN world champion (2017, 2018) from Germany. “Obviously, it was great motivation and just a big honor to give this victory to her. It was running through my mind from the swim to the finish line, watching her suffer so much, and her last words were actually, ‘I want you to win multiple IRONMANs.’ Coming here and doing that for her was emotional.”
The race began at 6:30 a.m. with a 2.4-mile swim at Keystone Harbor at Keystone State Park in Mannford/Sand Springs, continued with a 112-mile bicycle race through the Osage Hills, up to Barnsdall and down through Skiatook, and then ended with a 26.2-mile marathon run through downtown Tulsa and alongside the Arkansas River.
Daniel Baekkegard of Denmark led the race coming out of the water, completing the swim in 46:34, with Lange in sixth, and then for much of the bike ride, Florian Angert was the leader, although Lange passed him on the final straightaway into the second transition point.
Antony Costes was actually in the lead to start the marathon, with Angert right behind him, but Costes ended up finishing the marathon in 5:40:26 and placed 36th, while Angert completed the run in 2:50:16 and wound up seventh overall at 7:58:17.
“I took the lead at about a mile and a half, had a slow transition from bike to run, but then I got into a rhythm really good,” Lange said of the marathon. “I think I pushed out too hard in the beginning, but on the other hand, I wanted to make a statement, I wanted to leave a mark on the first 10K, so that everyone knows that the victory is mine. I think it went off brilliantly. I’m super proud.”
Jan Van Berkel ran the marathon in 2:39:05 and finished as the overall runner-up in 7:50:58, while Baekkegard ran the marathon in 2:44:35 and came in third at 7:52:59.
“I knew that I was in really good shape in the run. I was a bit disappointed with my swim, so I really had to dig deep on the bike,” said Van Berkel, who was 14th coming out of the water. “IRONMAN is all about having plans, and then a backup plan and having another backup plan. I’m happy that I just kept my spirits high and fought to the end.”
Female champion Daniella Ryf had to overcome some recent injuries issues, but she battled through the pain, leading wire to wire to claim the IRONMAN title by a considerable margin. She was first in the swim with 52:51, then finished the bike portion in 4:39:00, holding about a 14-minute lead at that point. She completed the marathon in 3:04:55 to end up at 8:40:39 overall, topping runner-up Katrina Matthews by about five minutes. Skye Moench placed third at 8:47:45.
“I had quite a bit of a sore knee and sore hamstrings, so I tried to still keep up the volume for the IRONMAN, so it was kind of a bit of a balance act between keep training hard and still managing to not get injured,” said Ryf, who is from Switzerland. “Today, on the bike, I actually managed it quite well, I could push solid without hurting it, so I was really happy with the bike. On the run, I wasn’t used to the humidity and I really started to struggle, energy-wise.”
It was a difficult task to persevere during the marathon, but Ryf stayed strong mentally.
“You want to get the best out of yourself and it’s always about effort,” Ryf said. “Of course, I like to win, but in the end, it’s the effort and I want to push my performance further and you can only do that when you push yourself to limits. It’s good to sometimes touch these limits and to cross them a tiny bit.”
Matthews was just ninth among women coming out of the water, but had a strong bike ride, approaching the bike-to-run transition side by side with Moench, although a five-minute penalty set her back. But Matthews’ strong marathon, in 2:49:49, enabled her to chase down Moench and finish second.
“Second is exactly what I wanted, but the day definitely had some ups and downs,” Matthews said. “I didn’t have a great swim, I didn’t hold the pack that I wanted to hold so I had to work pretty hard for the first half of the bike, but I’m really proud of my effort on the first half of my bike, because it was out of my comfort zone. I unfortunately got a penalty – fine, served the penalty and then managed to run my race and I’m really happy with my run. I left the penalty tent five minutes behind Skye, caught her at about 28K and just carried on into second.”