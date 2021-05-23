Lange dedicates IRONMAN victory to mother

“I had quite a bit of a sore knee and sore hamstrings, so I tried to still keep up the volume for the IRONMAN, so it was kind of a bit of a balance act between keep training hard and still managing to not get injured,” said Ryf, who is from Switzerland. “Today, on the bike, I actually managed it quite well, I could push solid without hurting it, so I was really happy with the bike. On the run, I wasn’t used to the humidity and I really started to struggle, energy-wise.”

It was a difficult task to persevere during the marathon, but Ryf stayed strong mentally.

“You want to get the best out of yourself and it’s always about effort,” Ryf said. “Of course, I like to win, but in the end, it’s the effort and I want to push my performance further and you can only do that when you push yourself to limits. It’s good to sometimes touch these limits and to cross them a tiny bit.”

Matthews was just ninth among women coming out of the water, but had a strong bike ride, approaching the bike-to-run transition side by side with Moench, although a five-minute penalty set her back. But Matthews’ strong marathon, in 2:49:49, enabled her to chase down Moench and finish second.

“Second is exactly what I wanted, but the day definitely had some ups and downs,” Matthews said. “I didn’t have a great swim, I didn’t hold the pack that I wanted to hold so I had to work pretty hard for the first half of the bike, but I’m really proud of my effort on the first half of my bike, because it was out of my comfort zone. I unfortunately got a penalty – fine, served the penalty and then managed to run my race and I’m really happy with my run. I left the penalty tent five minutes behind Skye, caught her at about 28K and just carried on into second.”

