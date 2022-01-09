Kunz looking for a ninth Golden Driller with 15-car Chili Bowl team

“Rico (Abreu) has been a contender and has been with us the past 6 or 7 years,” Kunz said. “Christopher Bell is back with us and USAC (midget) champion Buddy Kofoid has been with us all year. We have some new kids like Bryant Weideman and Gavin Boschele. Gavin is only 13. Steven Snyder, Jr. will be driving his first midget race. He won our (Keith Kunz Motorsports) race at Port City (Raceway) this year and earned a ride. He was here last week running the Tulsa Shootout.”

Three female drivers are on the roster, including two (Taylor Reimer of Tulsa and Kaylee Brunson of Muskogee) from Oklahoma.

Most of the cars Kunz brings to Tulsa are built only for the Chili Bowl and not used anywhere else.

“They are mostly the same, but the chassis is built of lighter tubing,” Kunz said of the comparison to his outdoor midgets. “It flexes more. It is not something you want to run outdoors. When we come here we like to lighten them up a little bit.”

Much of the popularity of driving a KKM car is their alliance with Toyota to develop drivers, and they are seen as a path to NASCAR.