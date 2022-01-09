 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kunz looking for a ninth Golden Driller with 15-car Chili Bowl team
Kunz looking for a ninth Golden Driller with 15-car Chili Bowl team

  Updated
A record 395 drivers have signed up for the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl, which begins Monday inside the Expo Square SageNet Center. That eclipses the old mark of 375 set in 2017, and car owner Keith Kunz is part of the reason for the record.

Kunz cars have won eight Chili Bowl Golden Driller trophies. On Sunday, he unloaded 15 cars from five semi-trailers that arrived from his shop in Columbus, Indiana.

“Every year we have more and more people who drive for us throughout the year (in addition to) those that drove in the past,” Kunz said. “Everybody wants to come run this (event) and we add a couple every year. We are up to 15 now.

“It takes a lot of crew people. My people are organized that work for me all year and we started planning months ago. Once the outdoor season ends it is all hands on deck for the Chili Bowl.”

Kunz recalled the early years of the Chili Bowl when everyone came with only a car or two.

“We brought two cars — that was a lot, then we had four and that was pretty extreme,” Kunz said.

Kunz has an array of drivers on board this year, from past Chili Bowl champions Rico Abreu and Christopher Bell down to rookies looking to make a name for themselves.

“Rico (Abreu) has been a contender and has been with us the past 6 or 7 years,” Kunz said. “Christopher Bell is back with us and USAC (midget) champion Buddy Kofoid has been with us all year. We have some new kids like Bryant Weideman and Gavin Boschele. Gavin is only 13. Steven Snyder, Jr. will be driving his first midget race. He won our (Keith Kunz Motorsports) race at Port City (Raceway) this year and earned a ride. He was here last week running the Tulsa Shootout.”

Three female drivers are on the roster, including two (Taylor Reimer of Tulsa and Kaylee Brunson of Muskogee) from Oklahoma.

Most of the cars Kunz brings to Tulsa are built only for the Chili Bowl and not used anywhere else.

“They are mostly the same, but the chassis is built of lighter tubing,” Kunz said of the comparison to his outdoor midgets. “It flexes more. It is not something you want to run outdoors. When we come here we like to lighten them up a little bit.”

Much of the popularity of driving a KKM car is their alliance with Toyota to develop drivers, and they are seen as a path to NASCAR.

“Toyota has been with us and they do a lot for our drivers,” Kunz said. “You see the talent coming through like Christopher Bell going to NASCAR. It is a good connection to have. They put a lot of good eyes on us.

“But it is getting harder and harder. The pipeline is getting plugged up. But if you are exceptionally good, they will notice you. It is a performance-driven sport.”

Kunz won his first Chili Bowl as a car owner in 1994 with Broken Arrow’s Andy Hillenburg behind the wheel. He says he is amazed at how the sport has progressed.

“I have been to every Chili Bowl,” he said. “I could never imagine it would grow into what it has.

“Andy was my first one. That is when this really took off.”

Chili Bowl schedule

MONDAY

Practice: 7 a.m.

Hot laps: 5 p.m.

Racing starts: 6 p.m.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY

Hot laps: 4 p.m.

Racing starts: 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Feature races start at 10 a.m.

Opening ceremonies: 6 p.m.

ADMISSION

Monday-Friday pit pass: $60

Saturday pit pass: $75

Grandstand admission is available for Monday and Tuesday.

Trade show open and free to the public each day.

Monday-Saturday afternoon: View the Chili Bowl online at FloRacing.com. Saturday night racing is live on MAVTV (mavtv.com).

Information: ChiliBowl.com

