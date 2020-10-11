Konowa's Colten Jesse aiming for world championship amid breakout season on PBR Elite Unleash the Beast tour

Knowing the bull, Jesse thought he had a good chance of staying on Midnight Rider for eight seconds. But bulls are unpredictable.

“You can’t really get a game plan together for bull riding,” Jesse said. “They have a mind of their own and you just have to react, jump to jump.”

Overall Jesse has been reacting well over the course of the 2020 season. Two of his four wins have come on the Unleash The Best Tour. He also has a pair of runner-up finishes.

“It has been going good,” he said. “It has been a great year except for a couple of hiccups where I did not perform to my best, I can’t complain. I am just looking to keep on building and getting better.

“I won my first tour event back in August and once in touring pros and some other events.”

Fortunately the 2020 season has been relatively injury free for Jesse.

“It has been a really clean season, although almost a month ago I thought I aggravated an old hip injury and I have been dealing with that, but I am pushing though it,” he said. “I have been battling some injuries so I did not know if I was going to be here until middle of the week.”