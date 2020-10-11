Konowa's Colten Jesse aiming for world championship amid breakout season on PBR Elite Unleash the Beast tour

Konawa’s Colten Jesse is having a breakout season on the PBR Elite Unleash The Beast tour.
With four wins earlier this year, the 23-year-old has climbed to a No. 7 ranking in the world standings.
However, his weekend got off to a slow start when he was bucked off a bull named Midnight Rock at the BOK Center on Saturday in the opening round of the PBR Express Ranches Classic presented by Bass Pro Shops. He also was bucked during Sunday's competition.
Three-time World Champion Silvano Alves turned in a perfect 3-for-3 rides to win the two-day event with a score of 256.25. His final ride in the championship round dropped Cooper Davis of Jasper, Texas, to second after Davis was bucked off on his final ride.
It was not a good weekend for other Oklahoma riders.
Ryan Dirteater of Hulbert, who has been out for three months because of an injury, returned to competition, but failed to make an eight-second ride Saturday and was bucked off again Sunday, ending his weekend.
No. 16 Brennon Eldred of Sulphur also failed to make rides either day.
“I just stubbed my toe a little bit,” Jesse said. “That bull had a really good day and I didn’t. I’ve seen that bull a couple of times and I was real excited about having him. He did his deal better than I did.”
Knowing the bull, Jesse thought he had a good chance of staying on Midnight Rider for eight seconds. But bulls are unpredictable.
“You can’t really get a game plan together for bull riding,” Jesse said. “They have a mind of their own and you just have to react, jump to jump.”
Overall Jesse has been reacting well over the course of the 2020 season. Two of his four wins have come on the Unleash The Best Tour. He also has a pair of runner-up finishes.
“It has been going good,” he said. “It has been a great year except for a couple of hiccups where I did not perform to my best, I can’t complain. I am just looking to keep on building and getting better.
“I won my first tour event back in August and once in touring pros and some other events.”
Fortunately the 2020 season has been relatively injury free for Jesse.
“It has been a really clean season, although almost a month ago I thought I aggravated an old hip injury and I have been dealing with that, but I am pushing though it,” he said. “I have been battling some injuries so I did not know if I was going to be here until middle of the week.”
With family members making the two-hour trip from Konawa to watch him Jesse was hoping to make up for Saturday’s performance on Sunday.
“Typically I have a lot of family here, but due to COVID, some did not want to come,” he said. "I love riding in Oklahoma and seeing friends and family.”
Being in the top 10 is important, but winning the world championship in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 12-15 is Jesse’s ultimate goal.
“I always knew I could ride to this caliber and to the top five,” Jesse said. “I am getting there, but injuries are trying to distract me right now.
“I have always wanted to win a world title and knew I was capable (of) winning it and I am working toward that.”
Round 1-2 Results
1. Cooper Davis, 175; 2. J.B. Mauney, 173.50; 3. Silvano Alves, 170.25; 4. Kaique Pacheco, 157.50; 5. Stetson Lawrence, 89.5; 6. Ezekiel Mitchell, 89; 7. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 88; 8. Derek Kolbaba, 87.75; 8. Alex Cerqueira, 87.75; 10. Cole Melancon, 87.25; 11. Joao Ricardo Vieira, 86.75; 12. Marco Eguchi, 86; 13. Cody Teel, 85.5; 14. Cody Nance, 85.
Championship Results
1. Silvano Alves, 256.25; 2. Cooper Davis, 175; 3. Marco Eguchi, 173.75; 4. J.B. Mauney, 173.50; 5 Kaique Pacheco, 157.50; 6. Stetson Lawrence, 89.5; 7. Ezekiel Mitchell, 89; 8. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 88; 9. Derek Kolbaba, 87.75; 9. Alex Cerqueira, 87.75; 11. Cole Melancon, 87.25; 12. Joao Ricardo Vieira, 86.75; 13. Cody Teel, 85.5; 14. Cody Nance, 85.
