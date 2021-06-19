Kicker secures singles finals berth at USTA Tulsa Pro Championships in return from suspension

There’s a comeback story brewing in Tulsa, simmering underneath the 90-degree heat bearing down on Philcrest Hills Tennis Club.
It’s the tale of Nicolas Kicker, an Argentinian competitor who’s been out of the game for nearly three years. He was initially banned from professional competition for six years — though three of those years were suspended — in June 2018 after the Tennis Integrity Unit found him guilty of match fixing during the 2015 Challenger Tour.
Based on his cooperation with the TIU, his three-year sentence was reduced by four months and he was reinstated on Jan. 23. Once ranked as high as No. 78 in the world, he’s been trying to put his turbulent past behind him and return to prominence at the USTA Tulsa Pro Championships this week. After a huge victory in the singles semifinals on Saturday, he’s set to compete for the tournament title on Sunday.
“I am very happy, because I stayed out of the circuit for two years and eight months,” Kicker said, expressing his gratitude for a second chance. “This is my comeback and I’ve stayed happy for this.”
Much like Kicker’s return to the court, his victory Saturday was a come-from-behind effort. Colombian opponent Nicolas Barrientos dominated the first set 6-1, leaving Kicker in an early bind. After a lengthy, perhaps calculated, rest that included an apparent bathroom pitstop, Kicker was a different player in the remaining sets.
He was also easily the loudest on the courts, his long, drawn-out yells as his racket collided with the ball voicing the passion fueling his furious resurgence. Ultimately, Kicker channeled his emotions into 6-2 and 6-1 wins in the last two sets, punching his ticket to Sunday’s finale.
Genaro Alberto Olivieri was locked in a tense battle against Sam Riffice, who just finished his junior season at Florida with a team and singles NCAA championship. Olivieri, currently ranked No. 456 on the Association of Tennis Professionals Tour leaderboard, needed a pair of tiebreakers to finish off Riffice. He took the first set 7-6 after winning the tiebreaker 7-5, and then claimed his championship match berth with another 7-6 victory off a 7-2 tiebreaker.
“It’s (been) a little bit difficult because the weather is too hot,” Olivieri said. “...It’s the first time in the year that I’m here in the finals, so I’m so happy.”
Despite his singles loss, Barrientos and partner Juan Cruz “JC” Aragone, a three time NCAA champion at Virginia, took on Strong Kirchheimer and Michail Pervolarakis in the doubles championship on Saturday evening.
Kirchheimer and Pervolarakis dominated the first set 6-1, but labored through a tough second which Barrientos and Aragone claimed, 6-4. Kirchheimer and Pervolarakis had come too far, though, as an unseeded team that upset the No. 3 seed earlier on, to go home empty handed. Bouncing back from letting their opponent — the No. 2 seed — knot the score, they delivered a 10-7 win in the third set to claim the championship.
“It feels really good any week where you can win,” Kirchheimer said. “...It’s good for the confidence. I know both of us are kind of more singles oriented, so it’s really good if we lose early in the singles to go and do something well in the doubles and bring that momentum into the next few weeks.”
Kicker will battle Olivieri in a skirmish of Argentinians at 9 a.m. Sunday for the singles crown. They know each other well, having trained together in Buenos Aires.
“He will be a very tough match,” Olivieri said of Kicker. “He’s so intense, so I will try to beat him by being very solid, and that’s it.”