Kicker secures singles finals berth at USTA Tulsa Pro Championships in return from suspension

He was also easily the loudest on the courts, his long, drawn-out yells as his racket collided with the ball voicing the passion fueling his furious resurgence. Ultimately, Kicker channeled his emotions into 6-2 and 6-1 wins in the last two sets, punching his ticket to Sunday’s finale.

Genaro Alberto Olivieri was locked in a tense battle against Sam Riffice, who just finished his junior season at Florida with a team and singles NCAA championship. Olivieri, currently ranked No. 456 on the Association of Tennis Professionals Tour leaderboard, needed a pair of tiebreakers to finish off Riffice. He took the first set 7-6 after winning the tiebreaker 7-5, and then claimed his championship match berth with another 7-6 victory off a 7-2 tiebreaker.

“It’s (been) a little bit difficult because the weather is too hot,” Olivieri said. “...It’s the first time in the year that I’m here in the finals, so I’m so happy.”

Despite his singles loss, Barrientos and partner Juan Cruz “JC” Aragone, a three time NCAA champion at Virginia, took on Strong Kirchheimer and Michail Pervolarakis in the doubles championship on Saturday evening.