Kendall Ryan, Skylar Schneider top Women's Pro 1/2; L39ION of Los Angeles continues tear through Saint Francis Tulsa Tough

Entering the last stretches of the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough’s Arts District Criterium, Kendall Ryan wasn’t sure if she was going to leave the race unscathed.

After finishing third in Friday’s Blue Dome District Criterium, Ryan had to dodge two crashes in the final straightaways of Saturday’s Women’s Pro 1/2. Despite the chaos, she managed to hold the line and keep teammate Skylar Schneider safe en route to a first-place finish, with Schneider, Friday’s Women’s Pro first place finisher, in second place right behind her.

“It’s really special,” Schneider said of the success she and Ryan have found racing as a power duo. “This is only our second race together… so to both be on the podium two nights in a row, it makes me really excited for what’s to come.”

Ryan and Schneider’s team, L39ION of Los Angeles, has been running competition off the road through the first two days of the 2021 Saint Francis Tulsa Tough. Thanks to Ryan and Schneider’s efforts, Ama Nsek’s first place finish in Friday’s Men’s Category 1/2 and brothers Justin and Cory Williams’ perch atop Friday’s Men’s Pro 1, L39ION of Los Angeles cruised to five podium spots on opening day.