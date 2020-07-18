Nothing helps a person forget the heat — at least for a few beats — than a soft thump on the end of a fishing line and the bend in a rod created by a fat slab of a crappie doing its all to pull your line back down into the cover it abandoned for one last meal.
On these hot, humid, heavy summer days, finding crappie with some light tackle makes everything feel a little better — especially if you can talk someone else into frying up some fillets while you sit back in the shade with your favorite beverage. Hashtag, best nap ever.
The summer crappie bite is consistent, and that is its greatest attribute.
“The summer crappie bite is on, has been on and will be on, and it’s been pretty danged good,” said Lance Lutke, guide and owner of Lance’s Guide Service.
Lutke is one of my go-to guys for the word on crappie because he hits a lot of different lakes and, unlike the past couple of years, all of the reservoirs are in pretty good shape this year.
The closed boat ramps, inaccessible shorelines and the messed-up fishing in general seems a distant memory now. This time last year I was catching white bass with guide Haydn Williams next to Bernice Bridge standing eye-level with motorists as we fished from his boat.
A lot of the crappie guides, like Lutke at the time, were crowded onto lakes Eufaula and Skiatook because those were the only semi-normal lakes. This year, every reservoir looks good.
Lutke said he has fished Grand, Oologah, Copan, Skiatook and Kaw reservoirs all this week.
“And the patterns are about the same everywhere,” he said. “It’s, find the thermocline, find the structure, find the bait... It’s just that simple and that complicated.”
I’ve sweated out midday crappie fishing mid-summer before, and some swear the fishing can be best at that time as crappie concentrate in the shade, but Lutke has been doing it the way I prefer. On the lake early and off early — not that he hasn’t experimented with other times.
“The middle of the day, the afternoon, they will be in the deep brush finding some shade, under bridges, around the docks at Grand,” he said. “Typically the slowest fishing is late in the day.”
People who fish successfully for crappie on a regular basis know where the structure is on their lake. Structure holds baitfish, and baitfish draw crappies. Brush piles, rock piles, submerged wood, productive docks; those are the places to find crappies.
If you’re new to a lake, one place to start looking is the fish attractor map provided by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. It pinpoints many of the brush piles the department has placed in lakes over the years; not all, but many. Dots that indicate brush on the online map at wildlifedepartment.com/lands-and-minerals/maps can be clicked for more information about the placement, depth and whether the structure is bank-accessible.
Crappies are feeding on baby shad and mayfly larvae now, Lutke said.
Something to keep in mind about the mayflies is they hatch early morning and late evening, and those larvae like rip-rap and rocky bluffs, so those are places to look for shallow crappies at that time of day.
“They will come up to eat those mayflies late at night and early in the morning and go back to the thermocline,” Lutke said.
Small minnows are the best bait right now whether you’re in an area full of larvae or baby shad, Lutke said. The little fish are similar to small shad, and they survive much longer in a live well, he said.
Depth of the thermocline — a depth at which the water temperature markedly decreases — varies in different parts of a lake, especially if water is being released at the dam. On Keystone this week, Lutke found the thermocline at 10 feet in some areas, 25 in others, but, normally, it’s going to fall somewhere between 8 to 14 feet, he said.
No fancy equipment is required to find the thermocline. An inexpensive fish finder can help, or you can put a stream thermometer on a string and drop it from the boat, or even toss one out under a slip bobber from the shoreline. You’ll want to put your baits right at or slightly above the thermocline.
Lutke said the most important tip for crappie anglers is to let your minnow or straight-tail swim jig do the work.
“People don’t realize that too much movement will scare your bigger fish,” he said. “Crappies are a little like a racehorse with blinders on, something goes flying past their face too fast and they don’t like that. Just be gentle.”
Gentle, like when my eyes are closed and I’m reaching down to find the grip on a cold beverage next to my lounge chair without spilling it in the grass.
I can just imagine the smell of that oil warming up already.