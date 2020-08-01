Deer season changes

While the seasonal limit remains six, several regulations changes for 2020 will allow more hunters the opportunity to take more deer, especially does, this season.

Changes include:

Deer gun and muzzleloader seasons: Season limit increased from three deer to four, only one of which may be antlered.

Wildlife Management Areas: Deer archery season is expanded to match the statewide season on several management areas.

Statewide antlerless management zones: Seasonal limits on antlerless deer harvest across the state have been changed to allow more hunting days or increased bag limit, depending on the zone.

Holiday Antlerless Deer Gun Season: This special holiday season is expanded from 10 days to 14 days, Dec. 18-31. The season bag limit is increased from one antlerless deer to two. These "bonus" deer do not count against the overall seasonal limit.

For details: Check new regulations in the Oklahoma Hunting & Fishing Guide online at wildlifedepartment.com.