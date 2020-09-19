Kelly Bostian: Native wildflowers are all the buzz for wild lands, urban landscapes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In September 2008, I snapped a photo of a scruffy little fledgling mockingbird in a downtown Tulsa parking lot. I wasn’t sure what it was, and finding out gave rise to a regular feature on the Tulsa World Outdoors page called “The World Around You: A closer look at something you might see every day.”

Twelve years later, every day this September, I’ve seen a 12-foot high glowing yellow wall of Maximillian sunflowers across my backyard courtesy of the eastern region Okies for Monarchs wildflower seed mix from the Johnston Seed Company of Enid.

That’s worth a World Around You themed column — even if the fishing is great right now and archery seasons open in less than two weeks. This stuff is important for rural wild areas as well as urban ones.

Nationally, and locally, the drive to help the monarch butterfly has created a boom in that species that is noticeable locally now and will be through this month as we approach the fall migration time in October.

But what typically gets only a side mention in monarch-centered news is the importance of the wide variety of native pollinators we rely upon to keep our food supplies and wild lands healthy and the need for native plants to help keep things in balance.