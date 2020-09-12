Kelly Bostian: Memorable 15-fish challenge forces a fresh look at Oklahoma fly-fishing

The 23-inch buffalo that slurped up one of my nymph flies as it pooled with about 20 of its friends in a shallow, clear pool of the Arkansas River near Bixby has to rank as the most exciting hook-set. The entire pool exploded in a white froth as I reared back on the line and every fish bolted. My reel sang, the fly-line burned across my fingers and it looked, and felt, as if I’d hooked every fish in there.

I do wish I had one big Lower Illinois River white bass back in hand to measure. At the time I caught it I was focused on adding a hybrid striped bass to my tally. I was disappointed this bigger fish I thought was a hybrid turned out to be a sand bass when I got it to hand.

It was a pretty specimen, so I took a couple photos. Later I looked at that photo and realized the leading white bass was 16.25 inches and that one might have been close to, if not a hair over, that mark. Dang it.

Big-fish bragging rights in the contest will go to Randall Gradwohl with an 18.5-inch rainbow trout, Bruce Burton with a 20.5-inch largemouth and Russell Vaughn with a 28.25-inch striped bass.

Regular readers might recall I declared a jinx on fishing guide Donavan Clary as I entered the contest. Last year he took four of the six big-fish categories in the contest. I think the #anyonebutclary jinx worked its magic.