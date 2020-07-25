Who certifies world-record paddlefish?

Most angling world records are maintained by a sanctioning body. For example, the International Game Fish Association keeps big fish records for many freshwater and marine species. But what if a species is not a game fish? Paddlefish is a species with a complex identity and is managed disparately by states within the species range where it might be classified as a sport fish in one state, commercial fish in another, non-game species in yet another, or species of concern in still others. Therefore, the more appropriate question is, “of the states who allow recreational hook and line snagging for Paddlefish, which one has the largest state record?”

In a sense, the state agencies are a collective sanctioning body. Given that, an Oklahoma angler now holds the hook and line world record for Paddlefish at 151.9 pounds.

Source: Jason Schooley, The Fisheries Blog, "World Record Paddlefish: Conspiracies, Genetics, and Advances in Snagging Technology" July 6, 2020.