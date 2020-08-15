Call it the equivalent of a “Quarantine 15,” but in canine terms.
Like a lot of us this summer, Whiskey, my yellow Labrador retriever, got a little more barrel-like. A dog that is used to daily workouts gains pounds quickly with markedly less activity and no change in diet for several weeks.
Five pounds doesn’t sound like much, but an increase in weight from 68.5 pounds to 73.5 is a 7% body-weight gain. That’s on par with a 200-pound running back putting on about 15 pounds of fat, which would cut speed, endurance and increase risk of injury.
Whiskey is not alone in this. We lead busy lives and it’s hard to find time to exercise ourselves, much less our dogs. A lot of hunting dogs tend to grow a little heavy over the summer months and need conditioning before hunting seasons roll around.
Dove season is only two weeks away. Teal and early goose seasons open not long after, and then it steamrolls. The warm days of early season can be extra hard on dogs — and potentially fatal. But going in without proper conditioning in any weather is a bad idea. That’s why I’ve hit on this topic in columns more than once.
Those 5 pounds will quickly melt off Whiskey. Still, come Sept. 1, unless the temperature is a suitable 65-75 degrees at sunrise and no more than about 80 by 9 a.m., he won’t be out there. A water dog with his innate level of excitement will run until he drops, literally, at those temperatures.
Like Dirty Harry said, “A man’s got to know his dog’s limitations.” Well, something like that.
With fair notice that I’m not a professional trainer and only do things that have worked for me, Whiskey and two previous pups, I thought I’d run through my water-dog version of tune-up options.
Long walks: A 30-minute walk just before sunrise is good for a dog, no matter how hot the day is expected to grow. By “walk” I mean off-leash and letting him run and sniff and hunt. A bumper in your back pocket to throw for a fun retrieve now and then adds to the enjoyment. If you live where the dog has to be on a leash, don’t walk, jog.
Long visible and memory blinds: A little vocabulary lesson will help here: A “blind” is any retrieve the dog makes that does not involve watching, or marking down, a bird that is shot down from the sky (or bumper that is launched or thrown).
A “visible blind” is something clearly visible to the dog — a pile of white bumpers sitting in the middle of a soccer field, for example.
A “memory blind” is one the dog can’t see but is in a location the dog has learned in prior training sessions.
For conditioning, I make them long, fun and across terrain that isn’t too challenging. On Friday morning, Whiskey ran four 300-yard visible blinds across a wet soccer field at sunrise. A little later, he ran three 100-to-150-yard memory blinds.
Swimming: Water retrieves are the ultimate highly effective low-impact exercise to get a retriever in shape. When Whiskey had leg surgery a couple of years ago, swimming was all the physical therapy he needed.
In a location where the entry is easy on the legs and joints and the water is relatively clean, it can’t be beat. I’m extremely lucky to have friends with a nice clean pond in a large pasture that is not grazed or fertilized.
The water drills are similar to the land exercises for Whiskey. I’ll plant a couple visible blinds, throw “fun bumpers” in between, and work two or three memory blinds across the pond. The blinds are 100 to 150 yards each.
That’s a lot of long, steady swimming, and he loves it.
The amount he runs depends on my day’s agenda and the weather. Even at sunrise the air is warm. Some days the water is even warmer than the air. Water temperature is important to keep in mind. Don’t assume it’s “cool” just because it’s wet.
Rest is required between the exercises and, of course, there are lots of “fun bumpers” and praise and pats and rubs and water breaks. There are no snacks, and breakfast comes after he cools off from the morning run.
I watch Whiskey and gauge his demeanor and condition throughout the morning.
It’s fun every day. And if you keep it, that way the limitations become fewer and fewer.