Kelly Bostian: A little Illinois River know-how covers miles of good fly-fishing waters

From clear-water riffles and peaceful stretches where smallmouth bass explode to a slippery-rock tailwater where giant striped bass wait to strip line into your backing, the Illinois River holds more for fly-fishing anglers than some may realize.
“I’m gonna say 300 or 350 yards above where I’m standing right now I stood on one rock and caught 13 different species of fish one day with a fly rod,” angler and guide Donavan Clary said as he stood watching fly-fishing workshop participants on the Lower Illinois Sunday. “I don’t know of any other place in the world that you can do that.”
Last week Clary and friends Chance Maxville of Tulsa and longtime Illinois River guides Greg Dodds and Larry Clark tapped into angler interest in the river and drew more than 40 anglers from around the region for what turned into “full blown workshop,” Clary said.
“It started out as an idea just for an informational talk and it just grew,” he said.
Trout Unlimited Chapter 420 fly tiers Kelly Brown and Russell Vaughn joined the four guides Saturday morning at Arrowhead Resort for fly-tying instruction. The guides hit on topics from public access points for floats or for wade-fishing to fly casting and techniques for the river’s many different fish.
Saturday afternoon they floated the upper river and some stayed on for Sunday morning to fish for trout in the lower stretch.
The greatest challenge I saw when I joined the 40 anglers Saturday afternoon aboard Greg Dodd’s “media skiff” was the crowds. There was hardly a good fishing hole without at least 10 bare toes in it and the weekend crowd was heavy enough that some normally clear-water stretches ran silty. Floaters floated, beer flowed, and we even got to witness some championship level projectile vomiting.
I didn’t get pictures of that part.
Anglers should be aware that hot summer weekends on the Upper Illinois can be a bit congested, but cool raining ones, weekdays, or autumn and spring weekends, can be heaven for anglers who find a stretch of that river all for themselves.
Dodds and I did catch some sunfish and Kentucky spotted bass on poppers Saturday. Others managed to find some Neosho-strain smallmouth bass and some even hooked some longnose gar, Clary said
When the river is not loaded to its banks with party floaters the chance to catch the feisty little Neosho-strain smallmouth—and larger hybrids working their way upstream from Tenkiller—draws anglers from throughout the region.
Native buffalo school in the upper river and are a fantastic challenge on a fly rod as well, Clary said.
Workshop participant Adam Chastain of Sherman, Texas, who worked on some sunfish near brush along a shallow cutbank on the upper river Saturday, was doing fairly well but said he had only been fly fishing a few times. This was his second workshop with Clary. The first was about using nymphs to catch trout on the Blue River during winter.
“I went back the next day and hammered ‘em,” he said.
He hit the clinic for all the different kinds of information, but especially the access tips, techniques and learning which flies to tie for smallmouth and stripers, he said.
“I really wanted to learn more about the different flies and strategies for smallmouth and stripers,” he said. “I’ve been trying to catch stripers below the dam at Texoma.”
A newcomer’s tip he picked up was that the weight and size of a fly rod and the corresponding line is not just for catching heavier fish, but for efficient casting of the larger flies used to pursue them, he said.
Stephen and Tonya Fetzik, newlyweds who split their time between Wichita, Kansas (his home) and Broken Arrow (her home) cycled through a pile of rainbow trout on the Lower Illinois Sunday—at least until I showed up with my camera.
The Upper Illinois trip was an eye-opener and one that will have them returning, Stephen Fetzik said.
“I had never even heard of the Neosho smallmouth bass,” he said. “I did catch a spotted bass Saturday and I’d never caught one of those before.”
Bill Andrews, another Broken Arrow resident, also caught a load of trout Sunday morning—until I started hovering nearby and distracting him with my camera.
Andrews said he caught some bass Saturday but the crowds did have things stirred up so he switched to fishing with poppers and having fun with the ever-willing perch.
He did pick up some good tips and information for fishing one of his favorite streams. As for learning things, I think his aptitude in learning about fly fishing is a lot like mine.
“I learned some things," he said, then chuckled. "I just couldn’t make it work."
I hear ya, Bill, I hear ya.
