Kelly Bostian: A little Illinois River know-how covers miles of good fly-fishing waters

The greatest challenge I saw when I joined the 40 anglers Saturday afternoon aboard Greg Dodd’s “media skiff” was the crowds. There was hardly a good fishing hole without at least 10 bare toes in it and the weekend crowd was heavy enough that some normally clear-water stretches ran silty. Floaters floated, beer flowed, and we even got to witness some championship level projectile vomiting.

I didn’t get pictures of that part.

Anglers should be aware that hot summer weekends on the Upper Illinois can be a bit congested, but cool raining ones, weekdays, or autumn and spring weekends, can be heaven for anglers who find a stretch of that river all for themselves.

Dodds and I did catch some sunfish and Kentucky spotted bass on poppers Saturday. Others managed to find some Neosho-strain smallmouth bass and some even hooked some longnose gar, Clary said

When the river is not loaded to its banks with party floaters the chance to catch the feisty little Neosho-strain smallmouth—and larger hybrids working their way upstream from Tenkiller—draws anglers from throughout the region.

Native buffalo school in the upper river and are a fantastic challenge on a fly rod as well, Clary said.