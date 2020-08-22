If you play golf, you’ve experienced those courses with holes that seem like they were designed either by someone who thinks most people have crazy skills or who are just plain cruel.
Ty Dameron’s 20-station 3D archery range has a few of those challenging “holes,” but the difference between a challenging golf course hole and a challenging 3D archery range station is the golf shot gets as hard as it gets for the game, but it’s impossible to design an archery course that is harder than real-life hunting.
No stationary target can mimic the stress of the moment, the offset turn of an animal’s shoulder, the amount of time available to shoot and the need to estimate distance on the fly. But the course Dameron designed on a family acreage near Inola is a fine one where hunters can test their mettle before the season opens Oct. 1.
For those unfamiliar, 3D targets are life-size targets that might be anything from a badger or bobcat to a deer or elk. The range is set out much like a golf course or sporting clays course with 20 stations challenging shooters with targets at various distances, angles and other challenges like brushy lanes and tough sunlight conditions — not to mention whatever the weather might bring.
If you want to test your skills prior to archery season, his course offers two more weekends to pull it off: one to practice and one with a competition. After that, the targets are pulled because the area doubles as his father’s actual deer hunting area, Dameron said.
Open weekends-only for archers who call ahead and set a time, TyBow’s Archery 3D Range is marking its final weekend of the summer with a Bowhunter’s Challenge fun competition on Sept. 5.
Archers may enter in Hunter or Traditional classes in men’s, women’s and youth categories. The 20 targets will be set at known yardages and the contest will be organized with trickle starts from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It takes about 2-2½ hours for a group of five to make it around the course.
To enter, send a text or call 918-605-1822. Entry fees for the adult hunter classes are $30, youth and traditional archers pay $15. People also can head out for a “fun round” for $20.
The range, located west of the intersection of South 4220 Road and East 670 Road, 8 miles south of Inola, has 20 McKenzie 3D animal targets and typically is arranged to national Archery Shooters Association specifications, Dameron said.
“For the hunters’ shoot, (we’re) going to make it more hunting-like scenarios,” Dameron said. “Everything will be known-distance, but I’ll narrow down the lanes, make them more brushy and we’ll do stuff like shoot out of a blind.”
In a wooded area along a creek bottom, the course is challenging enough as it is.
“It’s about what you would see in any ASA pro-am tournament,” said Dameron, 21, who has amassed plenty of trophies and belt buckles in his young career. “It’s not a long course, but it’s challenging because it has a lot of up-and-down angles.”
Last Saturday, I met with Dameron and his hunting partner, Toby Medley, to take a gander at the course. Medley was warming up for hunts that will soon kick off in Idaho, Colorado, Nebraska and Ohio before he makes it back to Oklahoma for deer season.
As a former International Bowhunting Organization competitor and shoot organizer, Medley said he was one of Dameron’s guinea pigs in setting up the course.
“It’s the best course I’ve shot in Oklahoma,” Medley said.
A hunter who likes the challenge of judging the distance to targets without the aid of a known-distance peg to stand on or a range finder to dial in, Medley especially appreciated a couple of Dameron’s “cruel” targets.
One is a deer that stands atop a 6-foot-high platform. From the shooting station, it just looks like an uphill shot. But it actually stands across a valley from the top of that hill. It mimics shooting at a buck that is standing on a bluff across a small valley or creek.
“It’s not that bad for people shooting known distances, but it really messes with the guys like (Medley) who are estimating,” Dameron said.
Another example is what actually is a short-range badger target, only about 20 yards, but the archer stands in fairly heavy brush and the target is uphill and in an opening where it is silhouetted against the sky.
“That really messes with them,” Dameron said.
The goal of the course isn’t just to mess with people. If you’ve ever been around Dameron, you know he is all about instruction and sharing knowledge to help people become better shooters.
Hitting a tough course can make you a better golfer. Same goes for archery and bowhunting. The more you challenge yourself on tough targets, the better you will become.