Legendary baseball hero Johnny Bench is 75 years old, but he never forgets his roots.

Bench, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, grew up in Binger. The southwestern Oklahoma town is located just 20 miles north of Anadarko, the self-proclaimed “Indian Capital of the World.”

Bench, a member of the Choctaw Nation, grew up playing American Legion baseball with Native American teammates. It helped mold his future, which included an impressive career with the Cincinnati Reds.

On April 28, Bench will be inducted alongside former Oklahoma quarterback Sam Bradford into the American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame. The event will be held at the First Americans Museum.

“I’m so proud of the Indian heritage,” Bench said during a recent Zoom call with the Tulsa World, taking time to point out a large headdress decorating his office.

Bench is looking forward to meeting Bradford for the first time before the event’s 50th induction ceremony.

“It’s a great honor. I can’t tell you how big, especially with the new museum and the new sports section that they are going to build and develop,” Bench said. “It’s a great recognition. Jim Thorpe was obviously one of my great idols. And for Oklahoma to show their pride in the Indian nations, it’s important.

“I know we want to talk about diversity all the time and everything else, but we always seem to overlook the Indians … I’m really excited to bring maybe a little more notoriety if I possibly can.”

Bench is in multiple Halls for his athletic achievements. But this one, he said, isn’t being taken lightly.

“The path to that is a lot of different variants and a lot of different things,” Bench said. “It’s a lot of success in your life, first of all, but it’s also living the right life and being a role model for not only your tribe and, in so many ways, your ethnicity.

“But it’s also part of what you’ve done and created not only athletically, but to the fact that you’ve created something that people remember you by. To think I’m 75 years old and they still think enough of me and I still have something going that I’m being inducted into this? It’s a fabulous honor. I can’t tell you how exciting it is.”

Bench still keeps up with the current state of baseball and how it correlates with his career.

A few topics:

What does Bench think about the new rules to speed up the game (pitch timer, bigger bases, shift limits): “I love it. I’m ready to call a game. The only thing that affected me was a pitcher who was rushing and, if he was rushing, I had to slow him down. Now that the pitch clock’s there, you don’t have that ability to say ‘hey, take a breath, step back.’ You can’t make the trips to the mound and you only have so many.

“They’ve done everything they can to catches. The bases are bigger, so that means that bigger is closer, from first-to-second … they’re making it difficult. Maybe they want more excitement in the game. You can only throw over the first twice.

“Now the shift … I don’t know why hitters don’t change their approach to hitting. But at the same time, averages will go up five to seven to 10 points with the shifts. We are going to see more offense which leads to longer games but now we got more baserunners,” Bench smiles, before adding, “but we still have the 10th inning when you put a man on second. How crazy is that?”

Why did he wear No. 5: Single-digit numbers were given to catchers. When I came up, (Mickey) Mantle was my idol but (No. 6) was already John Edwards and (No. 7) was (Jimmie) Coker. No. 8 was (Don) Pavletich. Our manager at the time was a guy named Dave Bristol and he was No. 4. (Former manager) Don Heffner had been No. 5. So it was just attrition. Four was taken and 6, 7 and 8 was taken, so they gave me No. 5. No significance whatsoever. You can come up that (Bench) was born on the 12th month and the seventh day and 12 minus seven is 5. But it just became a wonderful number for me.”

Any catchers remind you of yourself: “You see guys like Salvador Perez. You see Bengie Molina. The thing people say to me is ‘where have the great catchers gone?’ They are still there. They’re right there behind the plate. You have to understand that usually one catcher a decade has made it to the Hall of Fame. There’s 15 or 16 guys. But you have lead the league in home runs or RBIs or being on a winning team.

“These guys can catch upside down. I marvel at their flexibility. I never touched my toes in my life. They’re just insane about what athletes they are and what they do and how conditioned they are.”