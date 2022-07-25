Jenks' Ryan Short, All-World Boys Scholar of the Year, enjoys final race at all-state swimming event

During the 2022 Oklahoma All-State swim competition, the West relay team made a proposition to the East for the 200-meter free relay.

“They were like, ‘hey, let’s doggy paddle this,’ Jenks graduate and east participant Ryan Short recalled the west saying. “And then we were all kind of like, 'Uh, maybe not.'"

However, the plan changed last minute. Right before the final event of the night at Edmond Public Schools’ Aquatics Center on Tuesday night, the two relay teams came to an agreement to dog paddle the final 25 meters as a fun way to send off their high school swimming careers.

Short, who was first for the East’s relay, watched his opponent’s move to see if he decided to dog paddle. He did, so Short followed.

The decision was surprising for the fans and parents spectating the race, but it garnered laughs and even a few “what are they doing?” statements from the crowd.

But for all, including the racers, it encapsulated a pleasurable final act.

“I think it helped that it was such a low-stakes scenario,” Short said. “We weren’t going for a state title or anything, and so I think it made it really easy just knowing that whatever you did, however you swam, it wasn’t going to matter. And so you just come and enjoy one last round with all the people you grew up with.”

The all-state meet was particularly enjoyable for Short, as the star-studded student-athlete competed in his final competitive race, as he is attending Northwestern University to study engineering in the fall.

The winner of the All-World’s Boys Scholar Athlete of the Year, Short was honored as a Valedictorian at Jenks’ graduation in May, as he held a 4.4884 grade-point average as Jenks’ National Honor Society’s vice president.

He’s also coming off his fourth team state title with the Trojans, where he was named the program’s most valuable swimmer and an All-World First-Team selection after placing second in the 500- and 200-meter free at state finals.

After earning his accolades in the pool, Short took five months off before swimming again at the all-state event, where he was excited to hit the water.

“Competing wasn’t like the first thing on my mind to do,” Short said after his swimming hiatus. “But I’m happy I was able to get back in and just have fun on the last race rather than going for a state title like I had on my last race.”

The all-around student athlete plans to swim on the school’s club team at Northwestern, but not on the collegiate team. For Short, the all-state bout was enjoyable, as he shared his final race with the athletes he’s competed with, and against during his career for one-last hoorah.

“It was really fun,” Short said. “Just kind of getting to see all my friends again, getting to swim with them another time. Then getting to swim on a team with other graduated seniors that I’ve kind of swam with for a really long time. And we don’t usually get to compete together and so getting to do that experience is really fun.”