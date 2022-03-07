Jason Christie wins Bassmaster Classic

Seventeen years ago, a Park Hill schoolteacher and basketball coach named Jason Christie walked into the old Okie Bug Bait and Tackle store in Broken Arrow looking for his first sponsors.

He had decided to become a pro angler and needed sponsors, he said. They sent him down the street to Falcon Rods.

“We told him we’d help him with some product and that’s how it started,” said Falcon co-founder John Beckwith. “On the way out he said, ‘I’ll earn some sponsorship and prove myself.'”

On Sunday, performance and promises combined to make history as Christie won the 2022 Bassmaster Classic on Lake Hartwell, at Greenville, North Carolina. The history and the drama of the moment showed in Christie’s fist pumps and the tears in his eyes after he secured the win.

The win came on the lake where he notched his first-ever pro tour win, on the former FLW Tour, in 2011. The win also comes a year after Christie returned to BASS and worked his way up in the lineup after a stint on the Major League Fishing Tour, and this was the third time he entered the final day of the Super Bowl of Bass Fishing holding the lead position — including 2016 on his home Grand Lake. In 2016, he finished second to Talala angler Edwin Evers. In 2018, also on Hartwell, he finished in third.

Tied for the lead with Opelika, Alabama angler Kyle Welcher, the pair appeared to hold their respective leads through the day Sunday.

It was a nail-biter finish as Christie’s bag of five bass edged out Welcher’s catch by just 5 ounces — 17 pounds, 9 ounces to 17-4. Christie’s third-time charm netted him a total 54 pounds over three days to Welcher’s 53-11.

The $300,000 top prize pushes his career earnings with BASS to $1,668,011.

“Honestly, when I was sitting at the door waiting to come in and weigh my fish, I thought I had given it away again,” Christie told reporters after the win. “Stetson Blaylock had just weighed in a big bag, and Kyle Welcher used to be a professional poker player, so I knew he had more than what he was saying.

“I knew it was gonna be close. I honestly thought there could be a tie, and that was scary for me because I didn’t have any fish left.”

Beckwith said the mood among Christie’s many friends at home was filled with nerves and held breath as well.

“I was so worried it would be a third time,” he said. “He is just the right guy to win it. Our business interest aside he has been with us 17 years, he’s a great guy, local schoolteacher and coach and him coming back to BASS and working up to that win, that’s all just special.”

Christie, one of the most popular anglers on tour, showed his depth of experience, knowledge and versatility in the win. He alternated between deep- and shallow-water patterns that were about as different as two techniques can be.

He caught half of his weight targeting bass on Garmin LiveScope in a 15- to 30-foot drain that he said held “hundreds of fish” the first two days. He used a spinning rod with a 3/16-ounce jighead and a prototype lure from Yum that only this week earned an official name, the FF Sonar Minnow, which stands for “Forward Facing Sonar Minnow.”

“It’s a bait that I can cast to the fish and work the rod and keep it on him; the bait does not move forward,” Christie said. “It’s a technique that I’ve been working on for about five years now.

But when he hit the drain Sunday it was a “ghost town,” he said.

Christie said he fought an urge to use one of his favored baits and techniques, a heavy spinner fished in dirty shallows.

“Too many people have watched too many shows. I knew I could go into clear water and not see a boat. I could go into dirty water and see not only our guys, but locals doing circles around each other.”

Instead he used a 5/8-ounce War Eagle Jiu-Jigsu Jig with a Yum Craw Chunk in green pumpkin/purple—because he banged up all his green pumpkin/orange, he said.

“It’s just a heavier jig,” Christie said. “I was fishing a foot to 3 feet and people think you need a smaller jig in that situation. But when the water is clear, I want it to go fast.”

He keyed on the shallowest parts of boat docks where bass were likely preparing to spawn.

The right techniques and the right decisions finally put him right where he needed to be.

“No mas,” Christie said with a grin. “Every event that I’ve ever won came when I least expected it. I cannot believe I won with the amount of fish I had found.

“I honestly felt like this might be my last best chance — and I got it done.”

Oklahoma BASS Elites angler Luke Palmer of Coalgate also made a strong showing in the 2022 Classic with a sixth-place finish for $22,000. It is only his third year on the Bassmaster Elite Series tour.