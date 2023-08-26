CATOOSA – As the famous TV series theme was blasted from the Hard Rock theater speakers, Jared Anderson wore a Batman mask and cape as he entered the ring for Saturday night’s ESPN/Top Ranking boxing main event.

The “Batman” show was known for “BAM!” and “KAPOW!” graphics during fight scenes. At times during a showdown with Andriy Rudenko – witnessed by a sellout crowd in the Hard Rock theater – you could actually hear “KAPOW!”-type sounds as Anderson scored time and again with popping, punishing body shots.

A third-round body assault took a toll. During the fifth round, the 23-year-old Anderson battered his 39-year-old Ukrainian opponent with at least two dozen unanswered punches before referee Gary Ritter stopped the fight.

Hailing from Toledo, Ohio and nicknamed “The Real Big Baby,” Anderson extended his record to 16-0, registered his 15th victory by stoppage and retained his World Boxing Organization International and World Boxing Council USA heavyweight titles.

Previously unbeaten Zhan Kossobutskiy traveled all the way from Kazakhstan so that he could connect with several below-the-belt punches, get disqualified and lose his WBC International heavyweight title to highly regarded Efe Ajagba of Nigeria.

On two occasions after Kossobutskiy connected with blatant low blows, he was penalized a point by referee Chris Flores. Kossobutskiy had to know that he was skating on thin ice – and that one more low blow might result in a DQ – but he did it anyway and Flores stopped the bout at the 33-second mark of the fourth round.

Campaigning for a position at the highest level of world championship contention, Ajagba pushed his record to 18-1. Kossobutskiy lost for the first time in his 20-fight career.

Against Detroit veteran Craig Lewis, Tulsa heavyweight Jeremiah Milton pitched a virtual eight-round shutout on the judges' scorecards. On several occasions, Milton seemed to be on the verge of getting what would be his eighth knockout, but he couldn’t close the deal in spite of strong vocal support from the crowd.

Managed and promoted by Tony Holden – who co-promoted the Saturday event with Top Rank CEO Bob Arum – Milton improved to 11-0.

Preceding the Milton bout was a surprising loss for middleweight Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. Against Sona Akale of St. Paul, Minnesota, Ali Walsh was outpointed in a close six-round decision.

Fighting at the Catoosa Hard Rock for the third time, Ali Walsh fell short for the first time in a nine-bout career. Also for the third time, rapper Flavor Flav – a friend of the Ali family – was at ringside for an Ali Walsh fight at the Hard Rock.

Top Rank/ESPN boxing

Hard Rock Casino, Catoosa

Saturday’s results

Heavyweights: Jared Anderson (16-0, Toledo, Ohio) def. Andriy Rudenko (35-7, Ukraine), KO, 1:40 fifth round.

Heavyweights: Efe Ajagba (18-1, Nigeria) def. Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-1, Kazakhstan). Because of multiple low blows, Kossobutskiy was disqualified at the 33-second mark of the fourth round.

Featherweights: Bruce Carrington (9-0, Brooklyn, New York) def. Angel Antonio Contreras (13-7-2, Mexico), unanimous decision, eight rounds.

Heavyweights: Jeremiah Milton (11-0, Tulsa) def. Craig Lewis (15-7-1, Detroit), unanimous decision, eight rounds.

Middleweights: Sona Akale (8-1, St. Paul, Minnesota) def. Nico Ali Walsh (8-1, Las Vegas), unanimous decision, six rounds.

Lightweights: Abdullah Mason (10-0, Cleveland, Ohio) def. Cesar Villarraga (10-8-1, Colombia), unanimous decision, six rounds.

Welterweights: Ablaikhan Zhussupov (4-0, Kazakhstan) def. Winston Campos (33-12-6, Nicaragua), unanimous decision, six rounds.

Jr. welterweights: Charly Suarez (16-0, Philippines) def. Yojan Vasquez (25-4, Dominican Republic), unanimous decision, 10 rounds.