Jaquaize Pettaway, 4-star receiver from Texas, commits to Oklahoma

Oklahoma Spring Game

Oklahoma Assistant Head Coach Cale Gundy watches players as they go through drills during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman on Saturday, April 23.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oklahoma football landed a commitment from 2023 four-star receiver Jaquaize Pettaway on Wednesday. Pettaway announced the move via Twitter.

Pettaway, who chose the Sooners over Texas, hails from Langham Creek High School in Houston. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect is ranked the No. 47 overall player and No. 8 receiver in the country, per 247Sports’ Composite rankings.

Pettaway took his official visit to Norman on June 3, the date of OU’s annual ChampU BBQ event for recruits. 

The No. 8-ranked prospect in Texas also held offers from the likes of Mississippi, Louisiana State, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame and Michigan. He was primarily recruited by Oklahoma receivers coach Cale Gundy, who offered Pettaway under former head coach Lincoln Riley’s tutelage in 2021. 

With the commitment, Pettaway is the Sooners’ 11th pledge of the 2023 class. He joins three-star Keyon Brown as the group’s lone receivers.

