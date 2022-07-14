Is Texas back? Steve Sarkisian has reasons to be optimistic

ARLINGTON, Texas — By virtue of this being his second season at the helm, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has reason to believe 2022 will produce better results for the Longhorns.

“Year two is exciting,” Sarkisian said Thursday at Big 12 Media Days. “When you come into year one, there’s so many things to instill in your program, from philosophies to schemes to discipline to all the things that it goes into. When you get into year two, now those things really start to come to life.”

His first season was a bumpy ride, a 5-7 campaign that included six losses in Big 12 play. Among those were a 57-56 overtime defeat against Kansas at home and a 55-48 heartbreaker against Oklahoma.

Second-half collapses were problematic — something the team has worked to address since the season ended without a bowl appearance, motivated to have different outcomes this fall.

“Practices and workouts in general, we get to the last portion of it and it’s the hardest part,” linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said. “Basically just calling everybody up and letting them know, last year this is where we lost control of some of our games and making sure everybody has that mental (attitude) that this is what we need right here and it’s not a time to be weak, when it gets hard. We’ve definitely emphasized that over the offseason.”

Texas has 35 new scholarship players on its roster including seven transfers and 10 early enrollees. Of the 85 players on scholarship, 57 are freshmen or sophomores.

“We’re a young football team, but what I love about it is the veterans that we do have, there’s a tremendous amount of buy-in,” Sarkisian said. “We’re excited for the fall.

“We’re excited to get this thing started. I love the work that our guys have put in. I love the chemistry, the bond that our team has forged together and looking forward to watching our guys compete come September.”

Sarkisian said last year’s team didn’t have that same kind of bond, perhaps one of the reasons for the disappointing season.

“It’s been a huge point of emphasis of ours in January all the way through now of bonding as a team and becoming a team and becoming accountable to one another and relying on one another and being really transparent, open and honest and sharing with one another so you can really get to know your teammates,” he said.

While the Longhorns return their top three rushers highlighted by Big 12 preseason offensive player of the year Bijan Robinson, they will have a to-be-determined starting quarterback. Hudson Card, who started two games last year, and Quinn Ewers, an Ohio State transfer, are in the mix.

“I think the more quality players you can have in that room for the healthy competition, to push one another, to prepare themselves for their future but also the short-term future of playing a season is vitally important,” Sarkisian said. “Those guys are all quality players.”

Texas, which was picked to finish fourth in the preseason media poll, has a schedule that features a home nonconference meeting with Alabama in Week 2. Sarkisian worked for Nick Saban in 2016 as an analyst.

“Without Nick Saban, I wouldn’t be sitting here today in front of y’all,” Sarkisian said. “I owe a great deal to him. … I can’t wait to play them because I know what he puts into it. I know the work ethic; I know the discipline that he has personally. I know what he instills into his organization, into that team.”