IRONMAN NOTEBOOK: Noel Mulkey top finishing Tulsan

Mulkey top-finishing Tulsan
It’s not often Noel Mulkey has difficulty finding the words, but the social media star was so exhausted, he was almost speechless after finishing the Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN Tulsa North American Championship on Sunday.
After completing the marathon in 3:21:23, Mulkey, 26, finished the overall triathlon in 9:25:01, good for fourth place in the category for amateur 25-29-year-old men and best among Tulsa residents.
“I don’t feel that good. I’m really hurting but I’m very happy that’s done,” said Mulkey, whose TikTok profile (www.tiktok.com/@noelmulk0) has over 460,000 followers.
Mulkey, who documented his training process, and even his crossing the finish line, on his TikTok page, was very excited because his overall time was 40 minutes better than his previous personal best.
He was aiming to qualify for the IRONMAN national championship in Kona, Hawaii, and it was unclear whether or not he made the cut, but either way, he was happy with the results.
“I just never gave up and I worked really hard the whole day,” said Mulkey, who has been open about how he was an overweight heroin addict before turning his life around with the help of training for triathlons. “I have worked for two years for this race and it paid off, for sure.”
Tulsa gets high marks for first IRONMAN
There were a lot of seasoned, professional triathlon athletes competing, and the reviews on Tulsa’s first-ever IRONMAN race were positive.
“I really enjoyed it,” said Daniella Ryf, the female champion, who is from Switzerland. “I didn’t expect it to be so green, really nice countryside. It does feel a little bit like Switzerland, some parts, with the horses and with the fields. The people are very welcoming, I really appreciate it, I feel really supported here. The run along the river, it did feel long with just two loops but it was a smooth run, not too many turns and you could really get that rhythm. It’s a nice race and I really enjoyed it.”
“The course was really good,” said Skye Moench of Salt Lake City, Utah, who finished third among women. “I enjoyed it, it was a fun bike course, still pretty fast, considering everyone was talking about the rough roads and all the climbing, but it was a great course.”
Besides the actual course, many athletes enjoyed the city itself and the overall atmosphere surrounding the race.
“I think it’s a great host city,” said overall winner Patrick Lange. “You felt on the whole course that the city is buzzing for this event. I stayed in a local home and they were just lovely. It’s actually an amazing place and I love the restaurants. It’s really cool.”
“I’ve been here a week now, I came early to acclimatize to the time difference and everybody we’ve met has been the most hospitable person,” said Katrina Matthews, the women’s runner-up who is from Bristol, England. “All of the locals have gotten behind everybody racing. It’s just a great atmosphere, town, and cafes and bars and restaurants.”
Transition areas important to smooth operations of race
With three components of the race, there were two areas of transition, helping the athletes switch gears from swimming to biking, and then again from biking to running. At each spot, there was a specific process the athletes underwent, assisted by an army of volunteers.
At the first transition point, at Keystone State Park, the participants ran out of the water, had to gingerly step along the grooved boat ramp to the shore and then find the spot, among rows and rows of almost 2,000 bicycles, where theirs was. They also had specific gear bags placed at their spots, and most changed out of their swimming wetsuit and into a biking outfit before hopping on their bikes and riding off. That process usually took between 4-8 minutes.
At Transition 2, located at OSU-Tulsa just north of downtown, the bikers rode in, dismounted their bikes, then trotted through the racks to find out where they needed to leave their bicycles. Most participants were barefoot during this part because most of them had their biking shoes attached to the pedals, so upon dismounting, they ended up running through the converted parking lot to their specified spot.
Then, with a decent crowd watching, some cheering them on, they usually took off their bike helmets, changed into dry socks, and put on their running shoes. Most usually grabbed a snack like a banana or energy bar, along with water or Gatorade, and trotted off to start the marathon. Some took their time in the transition area, some rushed as quickly as they could, with the rushers taking as little as about two minutes to get going.
There were about 20-25 volunteers on duty at any given time throughout the day, helping the bikers find the spot amidst the rows and rows of bike racks and assisting the athletes as needed. There were also port-a-potties available and a medical tent if any participants needed attention.
-- John Tranchina, for the Tulsa World