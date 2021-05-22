IRONMAN hits Tulsa area Sunday

The IRONMAN North American Championship triathlon will take to the streets — and shores — in the Tulsa area Sunday.

The event will begin with a 2.4-mile swim in Keystone Lake, followed by a 112-mile bicycle ride through Osage and Tulsa counties and a 26.2-mile marathon ending late Sunday in downtown Tulsa.

Roughly 2,000 athletes will participate in the event, which originally had been scheduled for May 31, 2020, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tulsa also will host the event in 2022 and 2023.

The race will offer 75 qualifying slots to the 2021 IRONMAN World Championship, slated for Oct. 9 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. That event is generally considered to be the Super Bowl of the sport.

The swim portion for Sunday’s local event is a 2.4-mile out-and-back course in Keystone Lake. Competitors will begin entering the water about 6:40 a.m., and all participants will have two hours and 20 minutes to finish the swim before the lake portion of the event is closed.

Competitors will exit the lake and transition to their bikes for the 112-mile bike portion of the event.

They will leave Keystone State Park via Oklahoma 151 and travel north across the Keystone Dam to Wekiwa Road.