How Oklahoma players fared in Sunday's final round of the Masters

Viktor Hovland (Oklahoma State): Tied for 21st with an even-par 288 total after shooting a one-over 73 on Sunday. Hovland bogeyed the first, sixth and 10th holes, then made a double-bogey 6 on the 11th to go five-over for his final round. He then made four straight birdies (Nos. 12-15), and parred his final three holes.