How Oklahoma players fared in Sunday's final round of the Masters

Viktor Hovland (Oklahoma State): Tied for 21st with an even-par 288 total after shooting a one-over 73 on Sunday. Hovland bogeyed the first, sixth and 10th holes, then made a double-bogey 6 on the 11th to go five-over for his final round. He then made four straight birdies (Nos. 12-15), and parred his final three holes.
Abraham Ancer (Oklahoma): The former Sooner closed strong, with a final-round, two-under-par 70 to tie for 26th at 1-over 289. Ancer had two bogeys (Nos. 7 and 9) on his card, and four birdies (Nos. 3, 10, 13 and 15).
— From staff reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!