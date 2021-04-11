 Skip to main content
How Oklahoma players fared in Sunday's final round of the Masters
  • Updated
Masters Golf

Former Oklahoma State player Viktor Hovland watches his shot on the first hole during the final round of the Masters on Sunday in Augusta, Ga.

 David J. Phillip, AP

Viktor Hovland (Oklahoma State): Tied for 21st with an even-par 288 total after shooting a one-over 73 on Sunday. Hovland bogeyed the first, sixth and 10th holes, then made a double-bogey 6 on the 11th to go five-over for his final round. He then made four straight birdies (Nos. 12-15), and parred his final three holes.

Abraham Ancer (Oklahoma): The former Sooner closed strong, with a final-round, two-under-par 70 to tie for 26th at 1-over 289. Ancer had two bogeys (Nos. 7 and 9) on his card, and four birdies (Nos. 3, 10, 13 and 15).

— From staff reports

