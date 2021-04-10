How Oklahoma golfers fared Saturday at the Masters

Viktor Hovland (Oklahoma State): Shot an even-par 72 and is tied for 13th place (215) with 18 holes to go. Had another up-and-down round Saturday, with five birdies (Nos. 2, 8, 10, 15 and 18) to go with five bogeys (Nos. 1, 4, 5, 11 and 17). Hovland will play with Ryan Palmer in Sunday’s final round.

Abraham Ancer (Oklahoma): Carded a three-over 75 for the second time this week (also in the first round), and is tied for 43rd (219). He bogeyed Nos. 2, 7, 11 and 12 before making back-to-back birdies on Nos. 13 and 14. He made his fifth bogey of the day, on No. 17, on his way in. Paired with Michael Thompson on Sunday.