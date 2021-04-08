How Oklahoma golfers fared in the first round of the Masters

Viktor Hovland (Oklahoma State): Tied for 20th place after a 1-over-par 73. Opened his round with a triple-bogey 7 on the first hole, but then made birdie on Nos. 2, 3 and 6 to get back to even. Then bogeyed Nos. 9, 10 and 12 and birdied Nos. 13 and 15.

Jimmy Walker (Oklahoma City-born): Tied for 52nd with a three-over 75. His round included three birdies (Nos. 4, 9 and 12) and six bogeys (Nos. 2, 3, 5, 11, 15 and 16).

Robert Streb (Chickasha-born): Tied for 52nd after a three-over 75. Double bogey-6 on No. 9 left him 2-over after the front nine, then made two birdies and three bogeys on the back side.

Abraham Ancer (Oklahoma): Tied for 52nd after a three-over 75. Birdied No. 2 and 3, but later bogeyed Nos. 6 and 11 to fall back to even. Made a triple-bogey 8 on the 15th when he unknowingly touched the sand before his bunker shot, resulting in a two-stroke penalty. Closed with a birdie on the 16th and a bogey at the 18th.

Matthew Wolff (OSU): Tied for 60th with a four-over 76. Only had two birdies on his card (Nos. 7 and 13) while making six bogeys (Nos. 2, 9, 10, 11, 15 and 16).

— Staff reports