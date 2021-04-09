How local players fared Friday at the Masters

Viktor Hovland (Oklahoma State): One of two Oklahoma players to make the cut, Hovland is tied for 17th place (143 total) after a 2-under-par 70 in Friday's second round. Three-over on his round after 11 holes, Hovland lit up the back nine, making a birdie on No. 13, an eagle on No. 15 and birdies on 16 and 17. Hovland is paired with Stewart Cink in the third round.

Abraham Ancer (Oklahoma): Ancer also made the cut, following his three-over 75 Thursday with a three-under 69 and is at even-par 144. Ancer made five birdies (Nos. 2, 3, 8, 10 and 13) with just two bogeys, on Nos. 4 and 7. Ancer will play with Bubba Watson in Saturday's third round.

Jimmy Walker (OKC-born): Walker missed the cut by one shot, following up his 75 Thursday with a second-round 73 for a 148 total. After a 1-under 35 on the front nine, Walker bogeyed Nos. 10, 14 and 16 with just a birdie on No. 15 on the back nine.

Robert Streb (Chickasha-born): Streb shot three-over-par 75 for the second straight day, missing the cut with a total of 150. Streb had double-bogeys on the first and 17th holes, bogeys on Nos. 4, 6, 9 and 10 and five birdies (Nos. 2, 3, 14, 15 and 18). He made par on just seven of 18 holes.