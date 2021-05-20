How area players fared in Thursday's first round of the PGA Championship

Viktor Hovland (OSU): Just one shot off the lead after a 3-under-par 69 on Thursday. His only bogey came on the par-4 first hole, and he answered with birdies on Nos. 2, 8, 11 and 16.

Talor Gooch (OSU): The former Cowboy made an eagle-3 on the seventh hole on his way to a 1-under 71 and a tie for 16th place. He also made birdie on the 17th hole, and bogeyed Nos. 12 and 18.

Rickie Fowler (OSU): Fowler matched Gooch's 71 in the first round, making three birdies (Nos. 7, 11 and 14) to go with two bogeys (No. 4 and 6).

Jimmy Walker (OKC-born): The 2016 PGA Championship winner, Walker is tied for 41st after a one-over 73. He birdied the first and second holes, as well as Nos. 11 and 16. His bogeys came on Nos. 3, 6, 9, 13 and 15.

Abraham Ancer (OU): The former Sooner is tied for 62nd after a 2-over 74. He birdied the first and 14th holes, bogeyed the third and 12th, and made a double-bogey 7 on the 11th.

Robert Streb (Chickasha-born): Streb is tied for 110th after a five-over 77. He managed only one birdie, on the par-4 fourth hole. He bogeyed Nos. 1, 5, 13 and 17 and had a double-bogey on the par-4 third.