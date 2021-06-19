How area players fared in the third round of the U.S. Open

Matthew Wolff (Oklahoma State): Wolff again kept himself in contention for a major championship with a 2-over-par 73 on Saturday. He is at 2-under 211 overall and is three shots out of the lead. In the third round he had two birdies (Nos. 8 and 13) to go with bogeys on Nos. 7, 9, 14 and 17. Wolff will play with John Rahm in the fourth-to-last group on Sunday. They tee off at 2:22 p.m.