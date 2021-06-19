 Skip to main content
How area players fared in the third round of the U.S. Open
How area players fared in the third round of the U.S. Open

US Open Golf

Matthew Wolff plays a shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

 Gregory Bull, AP

Matthew Wolff (Oklahoma State): Wolff again kept himself in contention for a major championship with a 2-over-par 73 on Saturday. He is at 2-under 211 overall and is three shots out of the lead. In the third round he had two birdies (Nos. 8 and 13) to go with bogeys on Nos. 7, 9, 14 and 17. Wolff will play with John Rahm in the fourth-to-last group on Sunday. They tee off at 2:22 p.m.

Jimmy Walker (Oklahoma City-born): The 2016 PGA Championship winner struggled in the third round, with a six-over 77. He made just one birdie (No. 3), to go with three bogeys (Nos. 7, 10 and 16) and two double-bogeys (No. 1 and No. 13). He's in 69th place at 10-over 223. Walker will play with Fabian Gomez in the 8:41 a.m. group in the final round.

— From staff reports

