 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How area players fared in the third round of the British Open
0 Comments
How Area Players Fared

How area players fared in the third round of the British Open

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
British Open Golf

Rickie Fowler walks from the third tee during the third round of the British Open at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England. 

 Alastair Grant, AP

Viktor Hovland (OSU): Had five birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in a 1-under-par 69. He's tied for 33rd (2-under 208) entering the final round.

Talor Gooch (OSU): After 13 straight pars, Gooch had four birdies and a bogey in his final five holes for a 3-under 67. He's in the group with Hovland at 208.

Abraham Ancer (OU): The former Sooner opened with a triple bogey and a bogey, but came back with three birdies for a 1-over 71. He is tied for 53rd at 1-over 211.

Rickie Fowler (OSU): The former Cowboy struggled with seven bogeys and just two birdies in a 5-over 75. He's tied for 73rd at 6-over 216.

— Staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News