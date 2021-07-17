How area players fared in the third round of the British Open

Viktor Hovland (OSU): Had five birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in a 1-under-par 69. He's tied for 33rd (2-under 208) entering the final round.

Talor Gooch (OSU): After 13 straight pars, Gooch had four birdies and a bogey in his final five holes for a 3-under 67. He's in the group with Hovland at 208.

Abraham Ancer (OU): The former Sooner opened with a triple bogey and a bogey, but came back with three birdies for a 1-over 71. He is tied for 53rd at 1-over 211.

Rickie Fowler (OSU): The former Cowboy struggled with seven bogeys and just two birdies in a 5-over 75. He's tied for 73rd at 6-over 216.

