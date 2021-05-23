How area players fared in the final round of the PGA Championship

Abraham Ancer (OU): Ancer posted the low score of the tournament early Sunday with a bogey-free, 7-under-par 65. The former Sooner lit up the front nine with birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 5, 6 and 9. He added birdies on the 15th and 16th holes to jump all the way up into a nine-way tie for 8th place at 1-under 287.
Rickie Fowler (OSU): Fowler had his best finish in a major since tying for sixth at the 2019 Open Championship. His 1-under 71 included birdies on the 3rd and 16th holes, and he made par on the rest until a bogey on the 18th hole. That dropped him into the large tie for 8th at 1-under 287.
Viktor Hovland (OSU): Hovland's 1-under 71 moved him up into a tie for 30th at 290 (+2). His round included birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 6 and 16 and bogeys on Nos. 7, 12 and 14.
Talor Gooch (OSU): Gooch shot a final-round, 1-over 73, that included four birdies (Nos. 2, 7, 13 and 16), three bogeys (Nos. 1, 14 and 18) and a double bogey on No. 6. He tied for 44th at 292 (+4).
Alex Noren (OSU): Noren birdied the par-5 2nd hole, but it would be his only birdie of the day, He added four bogeys (Nos. 3, 5, 6 and 16) to shoot a 3-over 75 and tie for 55th at 294 (+6).
Robert Streb (Chickasha-born): Streb had three birdies on the front nine (Nos. 2, 3 and 6), but double-bogeyed the 13th and bogeyed the 14th for an even-par 72. He finished in a tie for 59th at 295 (+7).
Jimmy Walker (OKC-born): The 2016 PGA Championship winner had an eventful Sunday. In addition to three birdies (Nos. 2, 7, 16) and five bogeys (Nos. 1, 9, 10, 13 and 15), Walker had an eagle on the par-4 third and a double bogey on the par-3 17th. His 2-over-74 left him in a tie for 64th at 296 (+8).
