How area players fared in the final round of the PGA Championship

Abraham Ancer (OU): Ancer posted the low score of the tournament early Sunday with a bogey-free, 7-under-par 65. The former Sooner lit up the front nine with birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 5, 6 and 9. He added birdies on the 15th and 16th holes to jump all the way up into a nine-way tie for 8th place at 1-under 287.

Rickie Fowler (OSU): Fowler had his best finish in a major since tying for sixth at the 2019 Open Championship. His 1-under 71 included birdies on the 3rd and 16th holes, and he made par on the rest until a bogey on the 18th hole. That dropped him into the large tie for 8th at 1-under 287.

Viktor Hovland (OSU): Hovland's 1-under 71 moved him up into a tie for 30th at 290 (+2). His round included birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 6 and 16 and bogeys on Nos. 7, 12 and 14.

Talor Gooch (OSU): Gooch shot a final-round, 1-over 73, that included four birdies (Nos. 2, 7, 13 and 16), three bogeys (Nos. 1, 14 and 18) and a double bogey on No. 6. He tied for 44th at 292 (+4).

Alex Noren (OSU): Noren birdied the par-5 2nd hole, but it would be his only birdie of the day, He added four bogeys (Nos. 3, 5, 6 and 16) to shoot a 3-over 75 and tie for 55th at 294 (+6).