How area players fared in the final round of the British Open

Viktor Hovland (OSU): Hovland closed with a bogey-free, 4-under-par 66, and shot up the leaderboard into a tie for 12th place at 6-under 274.

Talor Gooch (OSU): Shot an even-par 70 over the final 18 holes, including three birdies and three bogeys. He tied for 33rd at 2-under 278.

Rickie Fowler (OSU): After a 75 Saturday, Fowler came back with a 5-under 65 that included five birdies and an eagle. He tied for 53rd at 1-over 281.

Abraham Ancer (OU): Had three bogeys and two birdies in a 1-over 71 that left him in a tie for 59th at 2-over 282.

