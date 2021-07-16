How area players fared Friday at the British Open

Viktor Hovland (OSU): Hovland had two birdies and three bogeys in a round of 1-over-par 71. He is tied for 40th at 1-under 139 after 36 holes.

Abraham Ancer (OU): Ancer had three birdies and four bogeys on his way to a 1-over 71. He’s tied for 53rd at even-par 140.

Talor Gooch (OSU): Gooch made the cut on the number, at 1-over 141 through two rounds. He shot a two-over 72 on Friday.

Rickie Fowler (OSU): Fowler also made the cut with no room to spare. His 2-over-par 72 Friday left him at 141 with 36 holes to play.

Jimmy Walker (OKC-born): A double-bogey 7 on the par-5 7th proved costly as his 72 left him at 2-over 142, missing the cut by one shot.

Alex Noren (OSU): Followed up a first-round 74 with a 71, and missed the cut at 5-over 145.

— From staff reports