Tuesday was the first time since March 12 that FC Tulsa practiced at ONEOK Field.
Although the skies were cloudy and there was some light rain, the soccer team’s spirits were much higher when practice ended than after its previous workout there.
“This is something we’ve been waiting for,” FC Tulsa defender Bradley Bourgeois said. “The last time that we were at home practicing training here, it (the home opener) was canceled. (The season) was shut down. So to be back here to see the stadium and to have fans out tomorrow is going to be fantastic.”
After practice on March 12 was when FC Tulsa learned that the United Soccer League season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic — two days before its scheduled home opener.
Exactly five months later, FC Tulsa will finally play its home opener at 7 p.m. Wednesday against San Antonio FC.
“It’s strange. It’s a good feeling, of course,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “But the success and momentum we’re having on the road, it’s like, ‘Keep it rolling.’ ”
It will be a showdown between the top two teams in the USL’s Group D as San Antonio is 4-0-1 (13 points) and Tulsa is 2-0-2 (8 points).
“But we just want to make sure we come home and play with the same and more intensity, and hopefully the fans will help us drive that,” Nsien said. “And I know our marketing staff will have a good show to make sure our players are well prepared and amped up for the game.”
A lot is different for the home team, previously known as Tulsa Roughnecks FC, since the 2019 finale on Oct. 19 at ONEOK Field closed out an 8-16-10 season. Offseason changes included a rebranding that featured a new name, colors and logo.
FC Tulsa’s new primary colors are gold and white, with patina green and black as the accent colors. The new logo has a scissortail flycatcher soaring into rays of sunshine.
Another big change for fans is the field has turned 90 degrees, with it running from what would be ONEOK Field’s third-base line to the right-field fence.
And expectations for the team are higher than ever, especially after its first unbeaten start through four games in its six-year history.
“We show up every game ready to win,” Nsien said. “From the first game in Sacramento to the last game in St. Louis, we feel on our day we can beat anyone, not just hang around.”
Bourgeois will play with Tulsa at ONEOK Field for the first time since 2017 after spending 2018 and 2019 with Nashville SC. Although the team’s start is exciting, it’s not looking too far ahead, he said.
“We’re just really focused on the next one,” Bourgeois said. “We haven’t really bought into ‘it’s the best ever’ or ‘it’s a great start.’ Honestly, it’s one game at a time. We haven’t really thought about where we’re at. We’re just thinking three points is the next challenge.”