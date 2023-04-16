BRAMPTON, Ontario — Hilary Knight scored three times, including the go-ahead goal with 3:10 left in regulation, and the Americans won their 10th women's world hockey championships gold medal and first in four years with a 6-3 win over cross-border rival Canada on Sunday night.

Caroline Harvey had a goal and assist, and Abbey Murphy and Cayla Barnes, with an empty-net goal, also scored. The Americans scored four unanswered goals in the third period. Aerin Frankel stopped 24 shots. Knight upped her tournament-record career goal total to 61, while also extending her record point total to 101.

The Americans overcame three one-goal deficits before Knight scored twice in the span of 27 seconds to capitalize on a two-player advantage with the game tied at 3.

With Brianne Jenner off for tripping and Claire Thompson penalized 1:11 later for delay of game, Knight snapped in a shot from the mid-slot to beat Ann-Renee Desbiens high on the glove side. Knight made it 5-3 by deflecting in Harvey's shot from the left point.

Jenner scored twice and added an assist, and Marie-Philip Poulin had a goal and assist for the Canada, which was seeking its 13th tournament title. Desbiens stopped 16 shots in losing her first tournament game in 17 career starts.