Tulsa Oilers trade goaltender Kai Edmonds to Orlando Solar Bears
The Tulsa Oilers announced Wednesday that the team has traded goaltender Kai Edmonds to the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for future considerations.

Edmonds, 21, appeared in three games with the Oilers, posting a 1-2-0-0 record, a .900 save percentage and a 3.06 GAA. Edmonds' last start came against his new team, Orlando, on Dec. 19 — a 5-2 loss that included two empty-net goals.

The Oilers, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks, head out on the road on Sunday for the first time in 10 games, playing Wichita at 4:05 p.m.

