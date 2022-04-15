Tulsa Oilers shut out Rapid City, clinch playoff berth

Tulsa's Jack Doremus deflected a right-circle shot from Carson Denomie early in the third period for the game's only score, and Oilers goalie Daniel Mannella turned aside all 26 Rapid City shots as Tulsa clinched a playoff berth on Friday night with a 1-0 victory in Rapid City, South Dakota.

With Tulsa's win in regulation and Idaho's 4-3 loss to Utah in regulation, the Oilers punched their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Doremus' winning goal came on his 25th birthday, while Mannella earned his second ECHL shutout of the season and his third professional shutout of his rookie year.

Tulsa will close out the regular season with an 8:05 p.m. game on Saturday in Rapid City.

OILERS 1, RUSH 0

Tulsa;0;0;1;--;1

Rapid City;0;0;0;--;0

First period: No scoring. Penalties: Peterson Rc (high-sticking), 8:22; Pommerville Tul (tripping), 14:00.

Second period: No scoring. Penalties: Furgele Tul (roughing), 11:47; Iverson Rc (roughing), 11:47; Lagrone Tul (holding), 12:53; Wichers Rc (cross-checking), 15:41.

Third period: 1, Tulsa, Doremus 29 (Denomie), 3:38. Penalties: Stewart Tul (tripping), 4:15; Brooks Rc (tripping), 7:46; Golod Tul (charging, roughing), 10:34; Iverson Rc (roughing), 10:34.

Shots: Tulsa 23, Rapid City 26. Power plays: Tulsa 0/3; Rapid City 0/4. Saves: Tulsa, Mannella 26; Rapid City, Parik 22. A: 3,647.