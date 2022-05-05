Tulsa Oilers see season end with Game 7 loss to Utah

Utah advanced in the ECHL playoffs with a 5-2 Game 7 win over Tulsa on Wednesday night at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, as the Oilers saw their season end.

With the win, the top-seeded Grizzlies took the ECHL Mountain Division semifinal four games to three and moved to the second round where they will face the Rapid City Rush.

Utah jumped in front as Kyle Betts opened the scoring 9:37 into the first period, redirecting a power-play goal past Tulsa goalie Daniel Mannella. Tulsa came back to tie the score 1-1 when Mike McKee deposited a Joe Garreffa rebound with 5:57 left in the first period. However, Charle-Edouard D’Astous netted a goal on a back-door pass with just 26 seconds remaining in the period, putting Utah back in front.

Trey Bradley then scored on a short-handed breakaway 9:04 into the second, the only goal of the middle period, giving the Grizzlies a 3-1 advantage.

Luka Burzan added another Utah score 2:37 into the final frame for a 4-1 lead. The Oilers answered when Eddie Matsushima fired a short-handed penalty shot through Trent Miner's five-hole at the midway mark of the period, pulling Tulsa within 4-2. But the Oilers couldn't get any closer, and D’Astous closed the scoring with a long-distance, empty-net goal with 35 seconds left.

GRIZZLIES 5, OILERS 2

Tulsa;1;0;1;--;2

Utah;2;1;2;--;5

First period: 1, Utah, Betts 2 (Martin, Tsekos), 9:37 (PP). 2, Tulsa, McKee 1 (Garreffa), 14:03. 3, Utah, D'Astous 8 (Tardif, Betts), 19:34. Penalties: Leef Tul (tripping), 7:50; Soper Tul (roughing), 11:42; Crossley Uta (roughing), 11:42.

Second period: 4, Utah, Bradley 5 (Tsekos), 9:04 (SH). Penalties:Tardif Uta (cross-checking), 8:21; Matsushima Tul (hooking), 10:08; D'Astous Uta (cross-checking), 16:02.

Third period: 5, Utah, Burzan 1 (Mannek), 2:37. 6, Tulsa, Matsushima 3 9:50 (SH PS). 7, Utah, D'Astous 9 (Tardif, Miner), 19:25 (EN). Penalties: Hilderman Tul (holding), 8:35.

Shots: Tulsa 33, Utah 35. Power plays: Tulsa 0/2, Utah 1/3. Saves: Tulsa, Mannella 30; Utah, Miner 31. A: 5,006.