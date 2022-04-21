Tulsa Oilers peaking at right time heading into ECHL playoffs

It has been three years since the Tulsa Oilers have competed in postseason play.

In 2019 the Oilers won the ECHL Mountain Division title and advanced to the Kelly Cup playoffs' Western Conference finals where they lost to the Toledo Walleye.

The Oilers were sitting in the fourth and final playoff spot in 2020 when the season was abruptly cancelled with nine games remaining due to COVID-19.

Then in 2021 Tulsa finished fifth, just missing the playoffs by one position.

After a back-and-forth late season battle with Idaho, Allen and Rapid City, the Oilers ended the 2022 regular season last weekend in fourth place and will play at division-leading Utah on Friday in the first game of a best-of-seven series.

“Our focus was to always make the playoffs, and it was so tight and every game was so important,” coach Rob Murray said of the Oilers who went 6-3-1 over the last 10 games. “We did what we had to do. It took 71 of 72 games to do it, but it is rewarding and we are excited to still be playing.

“We could have played better in that last game (a 5-2 loss at Rapid City) and clinched third place. It was a little bit of a letdown, which you can almost expect. We did not worry too much; we just wanted to get in.”

Murray has recently completed some trades that he believes will provide the Oilers with the depth and physicality needed to go the distance in the long term.

“We have improved our roster greatly with the trades I have made with (Jackson) Leef, (Joseph) Garreffa, (John) Furgele and (Tyler) Poulsen,” Murray said. “Daniel Mannella is playing very well right now. Our special teams, both power play and penalty kill, have been solid.

“Alex Gilmour will be available to us, he comes off of IR today. We got (Tyler) Poulsen on waivers from Allen last Friday.

“We have seven defensemen and 15 forwards. We are overloaded, but if you are going to go deep in the playoffs you have to have depth. You have to have bodies around because you will have injuries.”

Playoff hockey is more intense, and Murray says the Oilers will have to step up the physical play.

“The intensity level is always increased,” Murray said. “That is something you cannot get surprised by. You have to be ready for that and increase your intensively level real quick.

“The last month or two we have been playing at a higher level, so I feel we are playoff ready. But playoffs in general are elevated more.

“The biggest thing right now is you can’t let your guard down and coast into Friday night. We have to be ready to elevate our game and our intensity.”

Rookie forward Jack Doremus, who leads the Oilers with 29 goals, four of which came against the Grizzles, and 30 assists, is looking forward to continued success in the playoffs.

“I don’t really think about scoring goals against a certain team, but I think I have had some success against them,” said Doremus who signed with the Oilers after four years at the University of Denver. “I think the playoffs are whole new game.

“This is my first year in pro, so I don’t know what it will be like coming from playoffs in college. Everyone starts fresh. It is a whole new record. It gives everyone a chance and we believe we can win.”

A good defense will go along way in keeping the Grizzlies in check, according to Doremus.

“They are a good team with a lot of skilled forwards and probably have one of the best d-cores in our division,” Doremus said of Utah. “Their ability to score is really good, so we have be structured defensively for all 60 minutes. We have to keep the pressure on them.”

Doremus feels the Oilers have really learned to play together in the past couple of months.

“We went on a stretch there that brought everyone together,” Doremus said. “It kind of determined everyone's roles, what they need to bring, what everyone expects of each other. That is the biggest thing I learned from the group. You don’t want to go out there and do someone else’s job. You want to know what you need to do to help the team win and the guy next to you is doing the exact same thing.

“I think on Friday we are going to be primed and ready.”

PLAYOFF ROSTER

Ryan Ruck, G; Daniel Mannella, G; John Furgele, D; Mike McKee, D; Jarod Hilderman, D; Duggie Lagrone, D; Tanner Lishchynsky, D; Alex Pommerville, D; Ryan DaSilva, D; Eddie Matsushima, F; Ethan Stewart, F; Jimmy Soper, F; Adam Pleskach, F; Maxim Golod, F; Jackson Leef, F; Connor Bramwell, F; Jack Doremus, F; Carson Denomie, F; Joseph Garreffa, F; Alex Kromm, F.

Reserve list: Tyler Poulsen, F; Darren McCormick, F; Alex Gilmour, F. Playoff-eligible list: Nathan Larose, D.

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Mountain Division semifinals (Best-of-7)

Games 1-2: Friday-Saturday: At Utah. Games start at 8:10 p.m.

Game 3-4: Tuesday-Wednesday, BOK Center, 7:05 p.m.

Game 5: Thursday (if necessary), BOK Center, 7:05 p.m.

Game 6: Monday, May 2, at Utah (if necessary), 8:10 p.m.

Game 7: Wednesday, May 4, at Utah (if necessary), 8:10 p.m.